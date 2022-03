Gary Neville maintains Cristiano Ronaldo would not be a “big loss” for Manchester United if he misses the derby against Manchester City.Speculation has suggested the Portuguese will miss the match at the Etihad Stadium through injury.But Neville insists the 37-year-old’s profile and the style of play United will likely play against Pep Guardiola’s champions could mean his absence is not a significant blow to their chances.Ronaldo is the team’s top scorer this season with 15 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions - but he has scored just one goal in his last 10 appearances for the Red Devils."Manchester United...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO