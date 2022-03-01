Dozens join Gainey forum to discuss making Pittsburgh more inclusive, build trust with police

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of people joined a community forum Monday night with Mayor Ed Gainey’s transition team to talk about how we can work together to make our city a better place for the future and to make it more inclusive for all. A large portion of the discussion centered around a lack of trust between the community and police.

“The Black community - they’re not feeling heard, not feeling safe and not feeling seen,” one speaker said.

Miracle Jones, the Director of Advocacy and Policy for One Hood Media, led a series of discussions in one of the eight break-out groups.

“If something happens, there is really nobody else to call but the police,” she said when summarizing what her group discussed about policing during the forum. “There aren’t other resources for people.”

Some people said they’d like to see a mental health response team deployed in certain cases, instead of police. Community members said they would like to see city recreation centers invested in as a place for public health and safety.

“Building real police community relationships in these spaces,” Michelle Thomas said. “Having listening sessions where police listen to the community.”

Neighbors say another major concern they would like to see addressed during Mayor Gainey’s time in office is abandoned buildings and blight. Many agree, the unkempt areas of the city are bringing down the next generation and need to be beautified.

“If people are living in a place that gives an undignified view of self - they lose who they think they can be,” a speaker shared.

“Turn them into centers for training classes, language classes, certificate programs that allow for economic mobility,” another group leader mentioned.

Community members say they also want to see more mental health resources in schools and among adults given how difficult the past two years have been.

“Actually, addressing mental health surrounding those who are dealing with substance abuse and in school - communication in schools,” another speaker added. “What organizations are offering resources.”

Mayor Ed Gainey says he will be looking at the feedback from all forums to see how he can help build the best Pittsburgh for everyone. Mayor Gainey’s transition team is hosting the final forum on infrastructure and environment this Wednesday. You can join the forum by registering here: https://gaineytransition.com/committees/

