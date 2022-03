As a child, I remember watching the Rev. Jesse Jackson on television when he would recite the poem, "I Am — Somebody." It was a motivational poem that Jackson performed for crowds of people, large and small, near and far. He even made an appearance on Sesame Street and invited​ viewers​ to repeat the poem's title and main message: "I am somebody." And we did. This call-and-response collaboration felt good in my ​young ​belly. This was an early introduction to affirmations for me.

