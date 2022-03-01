ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Cyberattack could follow sanctions against Russia, Pa. security expert says

By Mark Hall
 7 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Local governments, businesses, and corporations have been warned by U.S. officials to be on the lookout for cyberattacks.

Terrill Frantz is a cyber security professor at Harrisburg University. Frantz says people need to be prepared for a possible cyberattack from Russia.

Pennsylvania moves to divest holdings in Russian assets

“It is important people understand cyberattacks are real and impactful,” said Frantz. “American and some European countries and Russia are all major players.”

Frantz says cyberattacks target infrastructure, including banks, power grids, cell phones, and other services that impact our daily lives.

Frantz says government agencies and businesses have the technology to guard against cyberattacks, but no system is 100% effective.

“I suggest people top off their gas tanks and get money out of the ATM to have just in case,” said Frantz. “It is important to be prepared, and if nothing happens, you have extra gasoline in your car.”

