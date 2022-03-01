ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

MHSAA Semifinals: 1A highlights

By Noah Newman
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6Ukb_0eRwiw6e00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — The state basketball series tipped off at the Mississippi Coliseum bright and early Monday morning with the class 1A semifinals. In the video above check out highlights from H.W. Byers-McAdams boys, Biggersville-Bay Springs boys and Biggersville-Lumberton girls!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Austin, Molinar named top college basketball players in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss center Shakira Austin and Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar received the Peggie Gillom and Bailey Howell trophies, respectively, during an awards presentation at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame on Monday. The awards, voted on by the media, are given to the state’s top men’s and women’s college basketball […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WWE Road To Wrestlemania headed to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Road to Wrestlemania returns to Jackson on Saturday, March 12th. WWE Superstar Sonya Deville stops by to talk about why this is an event you don’t want to miss, and what you can expect to see during the show at the Mississippi Coliseum. Ticket Information: WWE Road to WrestleMania Tickets […]
WWE
WJTV 12

JPS to host 2nd Vaccine Blitz

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School School District (JPS) will host a second COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz on Wednesday, March 9 at four schools. The vaccination drive will be held at the following schools: Kirksey Middle School, 5677 Highland Drive,  8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Northwest Middle School, 7020 Highway 49 North, 12:30 p.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pearl Boxing Club’s Sims prepares for main event showdown

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone 12 stops by the Pearl Boxing Club to check in with professional boxer Chown “Chop Chop” Sims, as he prepares for arguably his biggest fight yet. Sims will face Las Vegas native Amari Jones in the main event at the St. Patty’s Showdown March 12th in Shreveport, Louisiana. In […]
PEARL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinds County, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Basketball
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

149 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 149 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,966 with 12,206 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

USM Scenic Designer to compete in national competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Scene Shop Supervisor Wes Hanson will compete in the national DIY Hero competition. Hanson has taken on numerous projects in his career. He’s designed and built sets, rethemed a carousel, built a prop car and more. He will share his craftsmanship in the competition for […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

M-Braves to host job fair, auditions

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will host an additional job fair for part-time and seasonal positions for the upcoming 2022 season. The job fair will take place inside of Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill on on Saturday, March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interviews will be on a first-come, first-serve […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Applications open for Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Applications for the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year are now available through April 30. Breezy News reported participants can submit their original song to have a chance to be one of the finalist to preform in this year’s show on Saturday, June 25 at The MAX in Meridian. Applications are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhsaa#Highschoolsports#Biggersville Bay Springs
WJTV 12

MDAC, Mississippi State announce promotional partnership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) announced a promotional partnership on Monday, March 4 between the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Mississippi State University (MSU). Gipson was joined by Sid Sadler, Director of MSU’s Office of Public Affairs and Dr. Scott Boone, MSU Director of Petroleum […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night on Barstool Sports. Sanders was hospitalized for around […]
NFL
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Willie D. Caston of McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Willie D. Caston of McComb. MBI officials said Caston is six feet and three inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking in an unknown direction near Old Highway 24 Exit in […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Birmingham woman believed to be in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Birmingham woman believed to be missing in Hattiesburg. Lajonda Davis, 40, has been reported missing. Her family said she suffers from multiple medical conditions. Anyone with information about Davis can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Natchez Spring Pilgrimage begins March 12

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the City of Natchez announced that Natchez Spring Pilgrimage will start on March 12 and run through April 12. Participants will be able to come and enjoy the oldest city on the highest bluff of the Mighty Mississippi for the 90th year in a row. Attendees will be able […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State scientists study cattle grazing cover crops

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Cover crops provide several benefits including protecting fallow ground during winter. However, the crops may offer more rewards than soil health and erosion control when used as a grazing system for cattle. Brett Rushing, Mississippi State University (MSU) associate extension and research professor in plant and soil sciences, and Josh Maples, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New Blue Star Memorial revealed at the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Legislators revealed the new Blue Star Memorial. The sign is sponsored by the Deep South Garden Clubs as a tribute to to the Armed Forces. The memorial was originally planned to be placed at the Governor’s Mansion, but Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves believed it would be […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi communities fight against food insecurity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – How do low-income Mississippians in rural communities access food when a local grocery store closes? Food deserts are communities that have limited access to affordable and high-quality food. Mississippians in Quitman and Sunflower counties often face this problem. Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service has initiated programs to help combat food […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy