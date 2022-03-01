MHSAA Semifinals: 1A highlights
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — The state basketball series tipped off at the Mississippi Coliseum bright and early Monday morning with the class 1A semifinals. In the video above check out highlights from H.W. Byers-McAdams boys, Biggersville-Bay Springs boys and Biggersville-Lumberton girls!
