Nonprofit provides flights for families of children whose lives depend on treatments not available locally

A prominent woman in the Hellier community celebrated her 101st birthday on Feb. 25 with a surprise party hosted by a local non-profit organization. Juanita Blevins, of Hellier, was born in 1921, and for many years, she lived by a holler in Marrowbone, where she attended the former Hellier High School. Through the years, Blevins has developed a long history with the community — from starting her own restaurant, to working at Millard High School, to being an avid church-goer at Hellier Missionary Baptist Church and Alleghany Free Will Baptist Church, to teaching Sunday School, to assisting local mothers with their home births many years ago.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO