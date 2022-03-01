ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit provides flights for families of children whose lives depend on treatments not available locally

KHOU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren's Flight of Hope helps more than...

www.khou.com

News On 6

Tulsa Nonprofit Feeds Hundreds Of Families, Provides Community Resources

Nearly 200 families in need have fresh produce and a hot meal thanks to a Green Country nonprofit. Food on the Move said its Community Food and Resource Festival focuses on bringing good quality groceries to food-insecure areas. The nonprofit said food insecurity doesn't discriminate. It impacts men, women, and...
TULSA, OK
WVNews

National Family Caregiver Support Group available locally

OAKLAND — Garrett County’s National Family Caregiver Support Group currently meets virtually on Facebook at 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The group, which is run through Garrett County Community Action, was started as a part of the National Family Caregiver Support Program, which was established in 2000.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Channel 3000

The Big Share hopes to raise $500,000 for local nonprofits

Tuesday marks the eighth annual The Big Share event, hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin online to raise funds for local nonprofits focused on social and environmental justice. The campaign, themed “Make Change Happen,” has a $500,000 goal for its 70 nonprofit partners, targeting 5,000 individual donations at the end...
CHARITIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

East Texas nonprofit asks community for input via children, family needs survey

Champions for Children, an East Texas nonprofit organization that champions early childhood education and offers programs and services for children and teens, has published a survey and is requesting input from parents and anyone in the area who works with children. The results from the survey will be used to...
ADVOCACY
Appalachian News-Express

Hellier nonprofit honors local woman with surprise party

A prominent woman in the Hellier community celebrated her 101st birthday on Feb. 25 with a surprise party hosted by a local non-profit organization. Juanita Blevins, of Hellier, was born in 1921, and for many years, she lived by a holler in Marrowbone, where she attended the former Hellier High School. Through the years, Blevins has developed a long history with the community — from starting her own restaurant, to working at Millard High School, to being an avid church-goer at Hellier Missionary Baptist Church and Alleghany Free Will Baptist Church, to teaching Sunday School, to assisting local mothers with their home births many years ago.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Shropshire Star

Covid vaccines available for vulnerable children

Covid vaccines for up to 3,000 vulnerable children in the county are now available at a vaccination centre. The jabs are available to book for parents or carers of five to 11-year-old children who are at high risk of being very unwell from Covid-19, or who live with someone who has a weakened immune system.
KIDS
WSET

Lynchburg nonprofit helps families fight inflation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Families are feeling the strain from these record-breaking prices at the pump, and Parkview Community Mission in Lynchburg is working to help those in need. Brittany Melvin works for the organization. She said it serves as a hub for help during emergency situations. "The cost...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Blade

Local nonprofit makes a difference in Central America

After she began taking church trips to Guatemala in 1998, Anne Ruch began to notice some things in the country that needed to be changed. “You get down there and see the poverty, and it’s just overwhelming,” Dr. Ruch, a practicing OB-GYN at Compassion Health in South Toledo, said on Monday. “I figured I’m a doctor so I can do these short-term medical mission trips.”
TOLEDO, OH
The US Sun

Food stamp warning as SNAP claimants are overpaid without knowing – and they’ll be forced to pay back benefits

FOOD stamp recipients are being held accountable for agency errors, according to research. In Colorado, 64 counties reported calculation errors when sending out SNAP benefits. "The vast majority of overpayment claims are the result of agency error," said Riley Sanders, a policy advocate for Colorado Center for Law and Policy (CCLP), which issued the report.
COLORADO STATE

