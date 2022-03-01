ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Solid in relief outing

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Demko stopped 18 of 19 shots in relief of Jaroslav Halak in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Devils. Demko...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Pavel Francouz: Takes OT loss in relief outing

Francouz stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames. Francouz was inserted to the spark the Avalanche after Darcy Kuemper gave up the Flames' third goal early in the second period. For his part, Francouz was effective, but Johnny Gaudreau beat him on a breakaway in overtime. The 31-year-old netminder slipped to 9-3-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Avalanche have a back-to-back Monday against the Islanders and Tuesday versus the Devils -- expect Francouz and Kuemper to split those contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Solid work in relief

Vincent posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 99-82 win over the 76ers. Vincent continues to play well as a placeholder for Kyle Lowry (personal), who remains absent. While Vincent has kept a solid role in the rotation, Victor Oladipo's impending return will almost certainly shake up the depth chart, and Vincent could be one of the players affected negatively by his arrival.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thatcher Demko
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Slammed by Panthers

Anderson stopped 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers. A four-goal second period by Florida put the game out of reach. Anderson continues to struggle, allowing at least four goals in four of his last six starts and posting a ghastly 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch. The Sabres don't have a lot of other options in net, but the 40-year-old Anderson clearly isn't the answer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devils
CBS Sports

Phillies' Justin Williams: Signs on with Phillies

Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday. Once the lockout ends along with the moratorium on signing players to MLB deals, the Phillies are expected to make addressing their outfield as a priority, as Bryce Harper stands as the only established option on the 40-man roster. Based on how the position group currently looks, however, Williams might be a viable candidate to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder. The 26-year-old saw action in 55 games over the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he slashed a lowly .160/.271/.256 while striking out in one-third of his 144 plate appearances.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy