Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Deposits tally in loss

 7 days ago

Podkolzin scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Devils. Podkolzin got the...

CBS Sports

Kraken's Colin Blackwell: Deposits goal in loss

Blackwell scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals. Blackwell tied the game 58 seconds into the second period, but the Kraken wouldn't get another shot past Vitek Vanecek. The 28-year-old Blackwell's enjoyed a strong start to March with three points in his last two games while seeing second-line usage. The Massachusetts native is up to seven goals, 13 points, 50 shots on net and 47 hits in 33 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Parker Kelly: Two tallies in Saturday's loss

Kelly scored two goals in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Coyotes. The 22-year-old came into the game with only three career goals in 21 NHL games, but Kelly lit the lamp twice in less than three minutes during the second period as the Senators tried to rally from a 4-0 deficit. Despite this outburst, he seems unlikely to move up the depth chart off the fourth line and into a role that might offer him more consistent fantasy value.
NHL
NHL

Matthews scores twice in Maple Leafs loss to Canucks

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored his 38th and 39th goals of the season to take the NHL lead, but the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-4 to the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Vancouver scored the final three goals, all in the third period, and won at Toronto for...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch -- exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents in concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Slammed by Panthers

Anderson stopped 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers. A four-goal second period by Florida put the game out of reach. Anderson continues to struggle, allowing at least four goals in four of his last six starts and posting a ghastly 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch. The Sabres don't have a lot of other options in net, but the 40-year-old Anderson clearly isn't the answer.
NHL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dealing with calf soreness

Gobert is questionable for Monday's contest against the Mavericks due to left calf soreness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert finished Sunday's win over the Thunder with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes, but he apparently aggravated his calf injury as well. A left calf strain caused Gobert to miss nine consecutive games in February, so the Jazz will likely be extremely cautious with their big man moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Justin Williams: Signs on with Phillies

Williams signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday. Once the lockout ends along with the moratorium on signing players to MLB deals, the Phillies are expected to make addressing their outfield as a priority, as Bryce Harper stands as the only established option on the 40-man roster. Based on how the position group currently looks, however, Williams might be a viable candidate to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster as a depth outfielder. The 26-year-old saw action in 55 games over the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons, though he slashed a lowly .160/.271/.256 while striking out in one-third of his 144 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will be held out Monday

Curry will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Almost immediately after Saturday's loss to the Lakers, coach Steve Kerr told the media that all three of Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson will be withheld from Monday's game, which falls on the front end of a road/home back-to-back set. Curry finished Saturday's 124-116 loss with a team-high 30 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt), but he only added four rebounds and one assist to go with four turnovers. Expect the star guard to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
NBA

