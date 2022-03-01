ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Point streak at five games

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Pearson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 7-2 loss to...

www.cbssports.com


CBS Sports

Oilers' Evander Kane: On modest three-game point streak

Kane scored a goal on six shots, levied four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. Kane tied the game in the first period, but the Oilers couldn't keep up with the Canadiens in the long run. The 30-year-old winger has three goals and an assist in his last three outings. He's at 14 points, 52 shots, 53 hits and 18 PIM through 17 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Nets two points in win

Boeser notched a power-play marker and added an assist during Saturday's 6-4 win against Toronto. Boeser has three points in his last two games and five points in his last five outings. He has 16 goals and 33 points in 51 contests this season, with 14 of those points generated on the power play.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Pearson
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch -- exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents in concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Slammed by Panthers

Anderson stopped 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers. A four-goal second period by Florida put the game out of reach. Anderson continues to struggle, allowing at least four goals in four of his last six starts and posting a ghastly 4.04 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch. The Sabres don't have a lot of other options in net, but the 40-year-old Anderson clearly isn't the answer.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Point
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday

Booker (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Booker will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are in line for additional run once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Leaves game as precaution

Marte left Saturday's intrasquad game after fouling a ball off his left shin, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. By all reports the move was a precautionary one as there's no reason for Marte to push himself through an injury this close to the start of the season. The infielder is thought of as one of the top prospects in the game after an impressive 2021 campaign spent in Single A.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Duke drops to a No. 3 seed after losing to UNC, Purdue takes Blue Devils' place as a No. 2

I suppose it would be wrong not to start Sunday's column without talking about Duke and North Carolina. It may actually be illegal. The Tar Heels got a huge win over their in-state rivals, putting a damper on Coach Mike Krzyzewski's retirement party. That is the first win of the season for UNC over a team that will definitely play in the NCAA Tournament and puts the Tar Heels in the bracket for now.
COLLEGE SPORTS

