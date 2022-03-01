ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Refuses to Compete Against Russian or Belarusian Players

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJvXl_0eRwiPAn00

The 27-year-old urged the world’s largest tennis organizations to address its treatment of Russian athletes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ukrainian Tennis star Elina Svitolina announced Monday in an Instagram post that she is withdrawing from the Monterrey Open in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Svitolina, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, announced her decision to withdraw from Tuesday’s tournament on social media. The 27-year-old is slated to face Russian Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

Svitolina then called upon the ATP, WTA and ITF to "follow the recommendations" of the International Olympic Committee and treat Russian and Belarusian players as “neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems.” The IOC issued a release on Monday recommending a ban of Russia from international competitions due to a “breach of the Olympic Truce” by the Russian and Belarusian governments.

Svitolina concluded with a statement directed toward all Russian and Belarusian athletes.

“I do not blame any of the Russian athletes,” she wrote. “They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland. Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and [sic] Belarusians, who bravely stated their position against the war. Their support is essential.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Svitolina’s withdrawal comes in the wake of a busy day of high-profile announcements regarding Russia’s participation in international sports.

In addition to the IOC, FIFA and UEFA announced a ban of all Russian athletes from all competitions, including qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup.

More Tennis Coverage:
Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Shakes Sports World
Novak Djokovic Falls From Top of Tennis Rankings
Rafael Nadal Wins Mexican Open

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Brittney Griner's Wife Thanks Fans for Support During Russia Detainment

Brittney Griner's wife is breaking her silence since news broke about the WNBA star being detained in Russia -- and her first message is one of gratitude. Cherelle Griner hopped on IG Sunday to post a photo of herself with BG, adding a caption that read ... "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
The Week

Kremlin publishes list of countries it has deemed 'unfriendly' toward Russia

The Russian government on Monday shared an official list of countries and foreign states it's declared as having committed "unfriendly actions" against "Russia, Russian companies, and citizens," reports the Jerusalem Post and Newsweek. According to the Jerusalem Post, the countries and territories mentioned include Australia, the United Kingdom, member states...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian#Atp#Ioc#Russians#Belarusians#Mexican
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
The Spun

Report: Potential Prison Sentence Length For Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained by Russian customs officials after they found hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage at an an airport near Moscow, according to a report from the New York Times on Saturday. This report outlined the potential punishment her criminal case. “A criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

‘F@ck This Job’ Director Vera Krichevskaya: ‘There Is No Space’ for Free Speech Under Putin

Click here to read the full article. A fortnight ago, documentary filmmaker Vera Krichevskaya was anticipating the Russia release of her latest feature, “F@ck This Job,” a spirited, behind-the-scenes portrait of the country’s last independent broadcaster, TV Rain. But just days before the film’s Moscow premiere, Russian military forces invaded Ukraine. On March 3, TV Rain bowed to political pressure and said it would suspend operations indefinitely. Amid the turmoil, Karo, Russia’s largest cinema chain, dropped the film; a splashy, red-carpet premiere was cancelled in the wake of a bomb threat. Krichevskaya, who arrived in Russia on the eve of the...
MOVIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — An attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged port of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy by continued fighting Tuesday as conditions grew more desperate inside the city of 430,000, with corpses in the streets and hungry residents breaking into stores for food. As...
POLITICS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

54K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy