BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York woman needs your help to keep raising money for the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. Mallory Wojcinski is making all of these bracelets herself to help veterans go on a life changing trip to D.C. She has raised about $1,500 so far, and her fundraiser is going through the end of the March.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO