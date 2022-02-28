Hoops Roundup: Lady Chiefs fall to Boyne City in district semifinals

BOYNE CITY — It's been one heck of a coaching journey for Barry Salter.

On Monday night, a long and successful Cheboygan basketball coaching career came to a close for Salter, whose Lady Chiefs suffered a 43-29 loss at Boyne City in a Division 2 district semifinal matchup.

The Lady Chiefs (8-13) struggled early against the offense of the Ramblers (6-15), who built a 16-9 lead thanks to four made 3-pointers in the first quarter.

The Ramblers, who knocked down two more treys in the second, increased their lead to 30-12 by halftime.

"When they had four threes in the first quarter, that just gave them confidence," said Salter. "Watching film, in four games, I don't think I saw them make four 3-pointers in all those games. It's just one of those games where everything went in for them. We found open shots, but we just didn't knock them down."

While the Chiefs limited the Ramblers to just three third-quarter points, they continued to struggle offensively by only netting four points. As a result, they trailed 33-16 heading into the last quarter.

Salter's daughter, senior guard CJ Salter, led the Chiefs with nine points in her final game, while senior guard Marah Roberts scored five, and senior Jordan Young and junior Kenzie Burt each added four. Senior Mabel Styburski finished with three points. Seniors Olivia Chamberlain and Kaitlyn Penfield both scored two.

"It was kind of an up-and-down season," Salter said. "We played some really good games, we competed against some high-level talent. Our schedule was extremely tough. I felt our kids stepped up and competed for the most part. Obviously we had some poor games but other games, for the most part, I thought we played really well.

"I was proud of the kids on how they handled everything. It's a great group of girls, they understand what hard work is, and it's always tough to say goodbye, especially when you've got eight seniors."

Monday marked the final game for the Cheboygan senior class of Chamberlain, Styburski, Roberts, CJ Salter, Penfield, Young, Jackie Seaman and Maggie Chasse, a group Salter enjoyed coaching.

"This is a great group, I've been around them and coaching them since they were in elementary school," Salter said. "I could probably go through and talk about each one of them, but it's a special group to me just simply for the fact that I've known them for so long.

"I've watched them compete, I've watched them grow up. It's a special group."

As for Salter, it marked the end of a 25-year Cheboygan coaching career, one that saw him guide the Cheboygan boys to the 1999 Class B state championship game. In his final season this winter, Salter reached 200 career varsity wins.

After years of memories, Salter will most certainly miss it.

"It'll hit me probably in another couple days from now, but Cheboygan's treated me really well," Salter said. "I've had some great memories here, I've made some tremendous friends. Coaching for a community like this has been for me, personally, a great experience. I've known a lot of the coaches I've coached with and I've coached against here, and in Cheboygan, there's lifelong friends, players that I've coached that have gone on to be successful in life.

"It's been an amazing experience coaching in Cheboygan."

Boyne City, which avenged a 41-23 loss at Cheboygan in its season opener, hosts Kingsley (15-5) in a district semifinal at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner will meet Wednesday's Sault Ste. Marie-Kalkaska semifinal winner in the district final on Friday.

Lady Cards top Hurons, advance to face Posen in district semis

INDIAN RIVER — If you're going to snap a long losing streak, why not do it in the postseason?

Needing a victory to keep their season alive, the Onaway girls basketball team ended an eight-game losing skid by earning a hard-fought 39-29 victory over Rogers City in a Division 4 district first-round matchup in Indian River on Monday.

"Finally a monkey off our back," said Onaway coach John George. "We didn't look great, especially on offense, but our defense kept us in it. Not going to complain one bit. Our team needed a win, and we hope it's contagious."

Freshman Kailyn George's 10 points led the way for the Cardinals (8-13), who led 20-12 at halftime and 32-18 after three quarters. Cloe Ehrke and Charlotte Box each scored nine points. Madilyn Crull added six.

The win for Onaway sets up a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal clash with Posen (18-1) in Indian River on Wednesday.

After only losing to the Vikings by a 52-49 score last week, the Cardinals believe they can pull off the upset.

"We lost a tight one to them (last week)," George said. "Everyone should be pretty familiar on Wednesday. Again, proud of the group. We still have life. We will fight until the bitter end."

In the loss to Posen, the Cardinals were led by 14 points from Nicole Larson, 10 from Aubrey Benson, nine from Crull, five apiece from Taylor Larson and Box, and four from George.

Wednesday's Onaway-Posen winner will the Inland Lakes-Wolverine semifinal winner in the final in Indian River on Friday night at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Hoops Roundup: Lady Chiefs fall to Boyne City in district semifinals