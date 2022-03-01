Postseason begins for wrestlers

ALBANY — The road to the state wrestling tournament began last weekend at Alexander High School.

The Division II and III individual sectional wrestling tournaments were held in Albany, with the top four in each weight class advancing to the district tournament.

In Division II, Athens finished second in the sectional out of eight teams with 217 points. The Bulldogs were only behind sectional champion Sheridan, which tallied 226 points.

Athens beat out New Lexington by a half point, as the Panthers were third with 216.5 points.

Athens had seven wrestlers in the finals, with three taking home first-place finishes.

Leo Riley (113 pounds), Adam Porterfield (126 pounds) and Braxton Springer (215 pounds) won their weight classes for the Bulldogs.

Riley won his final by pinning New Lexington’s Tyler Ratliff in 1:00.

Porterfield won his final match also with a pin, topping New Lexington’s Isaac Ratliff in 1:44.

The Bulldogs’ third champion was Springer, who pinned Jackson’s Hunter Sites in the championship bout in 1:49.

Athens’ Leo Martin (106 pounds), Tristin Haas (120 pounds), Luke Kaiser (132 pounds) and Aristotle Arthur (138 pounds) all finished second in their weight class and advance to the district tournament.

Athens sends a total of 10 wrestlers to the district tournament. Isaiah Roberts won his third-place match at 150 pounds with a pin in 2:44 against Warren’s Ethan Berg.

Zavier Campsey was a winner in his 157-pound third-place match, earning a 4-0 decision against Warren’s Brodie Tait.

Athens’ Braylon Bacon finished fourth at 285 pounds to extend his season.

Athens’ Achilles Arthur (144 pounds), David Farmer (165 pounds) and Orrin Fitzmaurice (175 pounds) finished fifth and are alternates for this weekend.

Vinton County was eighth as a team with 24.5 points, and has Earl Studer advancing. He finished fourth at 285 pounds.

Vinton County’s Travis Bucklew is also an alternate after finishing fifth at 106 pounds.

River Valley won the team competition in Division III, scoring 198 points. Westfall was second at 125 points while Alexander came in third at 116 points.

Trimble was fifth at 96.5 points while Nelsonville-York was eighth at 73 points.

The Tomcats and Buckeyes each had a sectional champion.

Trimble’s Tabor Lackey is a three-time sectional champion, improving to 45-1 on the season after going 4-0 through the 175-pound bracket.

Lackey beat River Valley’s Nathan Brown with an 8-3 decision in the championship match.

Nelsonville-York’s Dominic Doak also won his final match of the weekend for the Buckeyes. Doak won the 132-pound title when he earned a 3-0 decision against Chesapeake’s Reece Butler.

Trimble had four qualifiers, including Lackey. Montrayel Christy earned his 100th career victory over the weekend, finishing second at 144 pounds.

Trimble’s Will Sharp finished third at 138-pounds when he beat Fairland’s Isaiah McNichol with a 9-1 major decision.

Trimble’s Coltin Ward also finished in third to qualify, beating Alexander’s Braiden Tuttle 11-4 in the third-place match.

Nelsonville-York’s Coalton Flowers finished third at 120 pounds to advance. Brianna Phillips finished fourth at 106 pounds to advance.

Alexander had four qualifiers, led by Tanner Allen. He finished second at 106 pounds.

Jackson Ross (157 pounds), Camron Oberholzer (165 pounds) and Braiden Tuttle (190 pounds) all finished fourth in their weight class.

Meigs’ Joey Young (120 pounds) finished second to advance, while Eastern’s Landon Basham (126 pounds) and Jayden Evans (175 pounds) both finished third to advance.

Alexander’s Jocelynn Malone (126 pounds), Andrew Wheeler (132 pounds and Addam Eblin (215 pounds), Nelsonville-York’s Gavin Richards (150 pounds) and Karl Warren (175 pounds) and Trimble’s Chase Wooten (157 pounds) all finished in fifth place and are alternates for this weekend’s district tournament.

The district tournaments will be held this weekend, with the top four in each weight class advancing to the state wrestling tournament.

The Division II tournament will be held at Gallia Academy, while the Division III tournament will be contested at Heath High School.