ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXP3c_0eRwgOBC00

Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night.

The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who caught it mid-air and flipped in a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead.

Morant also hit a 3-pointer from near the logo with the shot clock running down, creating a load of highlights from a memorable night.

“It’s got to be the 50 (points),” Morant said when asked what was most memorable, adding: “I’m thankful for my teammates, my coaches. They believe in me and have all the confidence in the world that I’ll make the right plays.”

Morant added 13 consecutive points during the fourth quarter to break the game open, following up a career-best 46 points in a win Saturday at Chicago by connecting on 22 of 30 from the field. He hit all four 3-point tries as Memphis won its second straight.

De’Anthony Melton added 15 points for Memphis, while Tyus Jones scored 13.

Morant’s performance was the first 50-point game in Grizzlies franchise history. He said teammates began feeding him the ball in the fourth quarter when the 50-point target was in sight.

“He’s at the rim every night, but the way he put it together tonight, he was just in attack mode from the jump,” Melton said. “He got whatever he wanted, and it looked easy out there. It was just special to be out there and watch that.”

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 22 points, and Dejounte Murray added 21 points and eight assists before being ejected late in the fourth quarter. Poeltl finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs loss left coach Gregg Popovich one game short of tying Don Nelson for the most regular-season wins by an NBA coach.

“He’s a beautiful player,” Popovich said of Morant. “What else can you say about him? It’s not just that he’s athletic. Everybody says, ‘He’s athletic.’ Somebody says, ‘He’s a freak of nature,’ because he’s so fast. ... But he makes decisions. He knows what is going on on the court.

“So, you combine that cerebral part of his game with his athleticism and you’ve got a special kid.”

The Grizzlies built the lead to 13 early in the fourth, their largest of the game at that point, but the Spurs were within 104-99 near the midway point of the fourth. That’s when Morant scored 13 straight.

TIP-INS

Spurs: G Doug McDermott, listed as questionable with right knee soreness before the game, was available and finished with 14 points and five assists. ... San Antonio went 4-4 on its annual Rodeo Road Trip. ... Walker came off the bench and scored 11 points in six minutes of the first quarter. ... Poeltel and Keldon Johnson, who sat out Saturday’s loss to the Heat with lower back soreness, returned to the lineup.

Grizzlies: F Brandon Clarke, who was listed as questionable with a left eye abrasion, was available. ... Have won five straight over San Antonio. ... Adams had 14 rebounds. …Morant’s 22 made field goals also was a franchise record.

THE PASS

Morant said the pass from Adams that led to the 19-foot basket in the closing second of the first half was “something I’ll probably never be able to do again.” But he added that if Adams is the quarterback from that type of throw, there’s a bit of wide receiver in Morant’s ability.

“I’m only a red zone guy,” Morant said. “Fade route. Jump ball.”

LAST WORD

Melton was in awe of several things about Morant's performance, but the dunk over the 7-foot Poeltl drew most of his praise.

“That dunk was crazy,” Melton said. “The way he rose, stared at him and dunked it.”

UP NEXT

Spurs: Entertain Sacramento on Thursday

Grizzlies: Travel to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Owner Reveals If He Would Draft Bronny James

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has weighed in on if he would draft Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James. Cuban spoke to Sportsgrid and confirmed that it’s unlikely he’d burn a second-round pick to draft him, though it all comes down to how good he is at the time.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Nelson
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Lonnie Walker
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Doug Mcdermott
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
De'anthony Melton
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather gets meme treatment for ridiculous look at NBA game

Floyd Mayweather may not have worn quite enough bling to the Miami Heat game over the weekend. The legendary boxer attended the Heat’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at FTX Arena in Miami on Saturday. Mayweather was totally iced out with what appeared to be no fewer than 187 chains around his neck.
NBA
The Spun

Video Of Steph Curry’s Ridiculous Warmup Is Going Viral

Any time Steph Curry shoots the basketball, he puts on a show. It doesn’t matter if it is in a regular season game, the All-Star game, or pregame warmups. Before tonight’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, Curry made 14 consecutive shots during one drill, working his way from the top of the free throw circle all the way out to the logo and back.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s strong message to Tobias Harris after back-to-back poor games for Sixers

Tobias Harris continues to struggle for the Philadelphia 76ers, but James Harden and the rest of the Sixers are doing everything they can to get him back to his rhythm. After scoring just six points on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Harris finished with just 12 points on Sunday against the New York Knicks. While that is a more respectable outcome for the veteran scorer, it didn’t come easy as he scored just two points in three quarters before putting up some big shots in the final period.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
ClutchPoints

LeBron James gets booed by Lakers crowd after ugly play

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been in the center of controversy lately, with speculation he might want out of Los Angeles. He recently put that to bed, addressing the issue. However, after Sunday night’s performance, he might want to re-think his position. James played extremely poorly Sunday night and was not exempt from hearing it from the crowd.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Doesn't Care About Lakers Fans Booing Him At The Home Court: "I Got Three Beautiful Kids At My House, My Wife. I Ain’t Taking That Home."

Russell Westbrook has been under massive scrutiny this season. The 2017 MVP has massively underperformed since joining the Lakers and has been a big problem for the squad in the way that he plays. His lack of chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been one of the many problems his arrival has generated for the Lakers this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

562K+
Followers
139K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy