ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fox's 29 points, 10 assists lead Kings past Thunder, 131-110

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SosNM_0eRwgNIT00

DeAaron Fox had 29 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-110 on Monday night.

Trey Lyles scored 24 points and Harrison Barnes scored 23 for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Kings made 56.3% of their attempts from the field.

“I just thought overall, we did a good job of playing with pace," Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “We did a good job of passing up a good shot and creating a great shot.”

Lyles excelled in his first start with the Kings since being traded from the Detroit Pistons.

“He’s mobile, he can shoot the ball, put it on the floor," Fox said. "He can do whatever we need him to do. He did a great job of that tonight. Looking forward, that’s something that we really expect out of him.”

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his third consecutive game with at least 30 points since returning from a sprained right ankle, scoring 37 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Gentry said he thought the Kings did a good job of guarding Gilgeous-Alexander, but he still put up big numbers.

“He’s very slippery or crafty or whatever word you want to use, as far as his drives and creating contact and getting to the line,” Gentry said. "I just think it’s the experience of being in the league for a few years. Now he’s got it figured out where he can go and how he can get his shots. I will be shocked if he’s not on the All-Star team in the next year or so.”

Thunder starters Josh Giddey (hip) and Lu Dort (left shoulder) missed the game.

The score was tied at 59 at halftime, and Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and eight assists before the break.

The Thunder opened the second half on a 9-0 run to go up 68-59, but the Kings rallied and led 99-90 at the end of the third quarter. Sabonis and Lyles both were 4 of 4 on shots and scored eight points each in the third quarter to help the Kings score 40 points in the period.

Oklahoma City cut Sacramento's lead to 102-96 early in the fourth quarter before the Kings took control for good.

“I just thought that we handled our business the way that we should have, especially in the second half and especially in the third quarter," Gentry said.

TIP-INS

Kings: Shot 55% from the field in the first quarter for a 35-32 lead, despite allowing the Thunder to shoot 60%. ... G Donte Divincenzo scored 14 points in 22 minutes as a reserve. ... Fox's 10 assists matched a season high.

Thunder: F Aaron Wiggins went down with a right ankle injury in the second quarter and was helped off the court. He did not return. ... Rookie G Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 12 points. He's on a two-way contract. ... Gilgeous-Alexander committed his fifth foul in the third quarter but did not foul out. ... Isaiah Roby did foul out; he had eight points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.

STAT LINES

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 35 points on 61.3% shooting from the field in three games since the All-Star break. He is averaging 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

“I’m just playing my game," he said. "I think as the season’s gone on, I’ve gotten into a little rhythm. My cardio’s gotten a lot better. Ultimately, it’s feeling more comfortable.”

QUOTABLE

“He doesn’t really move fast, it’s just his pace. It’s crazy how he blows by defenders but he’s not moving fast. It seemed like they got him beat to a spot, but he’s always got a counter move and he’s always getting to the rim.” — Thunder guard Tre Mann on Gilgeous-Alexander

UP NEXT

Kings: At the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Thunder: At the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

———

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Isaiah Roby
Person
Trey Lyles
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Alvin Gentry
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

Surging Utah Jazz hold off Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix • The Utah Jazz are reasonably healthy, hitting shots and reasserting themselves as a Western Conference powerhouse. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Jazz stayed hot with a 118-114 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday. “We’ve got...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#The Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Golden State Warriors 'did not maintain grit' in 19-point collapse vs. Dallas Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Heading into the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game against the Mavericks on Sunday night, all arrows pointed toward an easy Golden State victory. For three quarters, the Warriors' defense had been stifling. Their offense was in its classic free-flowing form. They built up a 21-point lead at one point and were up 19 heading into the fourth. But as soon as the final 12 minutes started ticking down, there was a complete momentum shift, and it led to the Warriors losing to Dallas 107-101.
NBA
Daily Herald

Olynyk's buzzer-beater in OT ends Pistons' skid vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kelly Olynyk made a fadeaway jumper from the baseline at the overtime buzzer and the Detroit Pistons beat Charlotte 127-126 on Sunday night, their first victory over the Hornets in nearly 4 1/2 years. Saddiq Bey had 28 points and eight rebounds and Jerami Grant added 26...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ABC News

Sources: Charlotte Hornets to sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

Two-time All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, sources told ESPN. The Hornets (30-32) have struggled in recent weeks, losing 11 of 13 games to drop to ninth in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Thomas, 33, has averaged 41.3 points in three games with...
NBA
ABC News

Sources: Philadelphia 76ers emerging as front-runners to bring on DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as front-runners to acquire center DeAndre Jordan either as a waiver claim or a free-agent signing, sources told ESPN on Monday. The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade-deadline deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, sources said, and the Lakers' waiving of Jordan on Monday moves the Sixers closer to filling that roster hole.
NBA
Miami Herald

Gilgeous-Alexander’s Notches 37 Points, Thunder Fall to Kings

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred once again for the Thunder on Monday night. SGA notched his third straight 30-point performance adding 37 points on the evening. The Thunder star shot an impressive 12-for-16 from the floor and regained his 3-point touch, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from long range. Along with his 37 points, Gilgeous-Alexander added 10 assists and seven rebounds.
NBA
FOX Sports

James and Doncic clash in Los Angeles-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (36-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (27-33, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles faces Dallas. James ranks third in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Doncic is sixth in the league averaging 27.6 points per game.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

562K+
Followers
139K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy