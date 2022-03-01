ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Professor with Ukraine ties watches war unfold from afar

By Jessika Eidson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgTL7_0eRwgMPk00

Seeing war erupt in real-time has left many feeling shaken. For some, the Russian invasion of Ukraine hits close to home.

Bob Bergland, associate professor of mass media at Northwest Missouri State University, says seeing the place where he once taught and lived turned into a warzone feels unreal.

“The troops and everything going on there. It hits home," Bergland said. "It’s really tough to see those images and to see this country and the places that I’d been being under siege.”

Bergland visited Ukraine first in 2005 when he taught young Ukrainians about the importance of a free press in their still very young democracy.

“I was welcomed so warmly by the Ukrainian people and treated with such love and respect," Bergland said. "So I have a strong bond with the hospitality that was shown to me when I was there.”

He fell so in love with the country and its people that he moved his family there for a year and had plans to teach there again this spring before COVID canceled the trip.

Now, the country he once called home has been turned into a war zone.

“My heart has been heavy this week because of the things they’re going through," Bergland said. "In the town that I taught in, Lutsk, one of the cruise missiles hit the military airport right outside of the city where I lived. It all started to hit very close to home for me.”

And his former students are fleeing for their lives.

“He was in Kyiv and was able to get out to the city but there were huge traffic jams," Bergland said. "So what was a four-hour drive to Odessa turned into a 10-hour nightmare. So he escaped to Odessa. But Odessa was also attacked. I'm not sure there's too many really safe places in Ukraine because of the threat of invasion."

Bergland has been glued to the TV to see awaits those he loves while admiring their strength in the face of adversity.

"They are a proud, independent country," Bergland said. "They’re distinct from Russia. So it doesn’t surprise me at all given their spirit that they would fight so much.”

Bergland said seeing the continuing coverage and support from the United States is encouraging to him and his former students.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Russian#Ukrainians#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy