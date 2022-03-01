ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC Nears Decision On Whether To Challenge Amazon-MGM Merger – Report

By Jill Goldsmith
 7 days ago
The FTC is set to decide over the next few weeks whether to bring an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon ’s planned merger with MGM . The Information reported this evening that the U.S. regulator is exploring actions that include hiring expert witnesses.

The $8.45 billion deal was announced last May, around the same time as WarnerMedia-Discovery. The latter merger has the DOJ’s blessing and is on track to close early in the second quarter. But regulators put Amazon on notice last July that they were investigating its acquisition of the storied studio.

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is free for subscribers of Amazon Prime, the world’s biggest customer loyalty program and the heart of Amazon’s commerce business. MGM’s library, with more than 4,000 films including the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and 17,000 TV shows, would significantly enhance Prime Video. Amazon Studios is behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel among others and will debut the first season of its new Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power in September.

“The acquisition thesis here is really very simple. MGM has a vast, deep catalog of much beloved intellectual property. And with the talent at Amazon and the talent at MGM Studio, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century,” said Amazon founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos last spring. “It will be a lot of fun work and people who love stories will be the big beneficiaries.”

Amazon, like other tech giants, has been targeted by regulators and Congress for alleged anticompetitive practices, including Amazon undermining and underselling vendors on its platform for one.

Thirty-four groups from the Writers Guild of America West to Public Citizen to Demand Progress have appealed to the FTC to deflect the e-commerce giant’s dominance. “It is not simply a one-off deal for streaming content; it is the latest move in Amazon’s overarching strategy to create numerous interconnected points of dominance over businesses and consumers,” they said in letter to FTC chair Lina Khan.

Wall Streeters and legal pundits however, have been skeptical there are valid antitrust grounds to block the deal given it’ scope compared with others, like Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, or even the hookup of WarnerMedia and Discovery. Regulators lost a legal battle to block AT&T from buying Time Warner.

President Joe Biden’s FTC has become increasingly aggressive in challenging deals across sectors. But the watchdog does need a majority vote to file a lawsuit and is currently evenly split 2-2, according to the Information, ahead of the arrival of a fifth commissioner, Alvaro Bedoya, whose nomination by President Biden last fall has been in limbo. The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled a vote on his appointment Thursday but he may not be seated in time.

The EU has set a March 15 deadline to rule not the deal.

Banff World Media Festival Returns In Person; Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe To Deliver Keynote

The Banff World Media Festival is returning in person for the first time in three years, with Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe set to deliver a keynote. The 43rd edition of the world-renowned festival will take place from June 12-15 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel after the 2020 and 2021 editions were forced online due to the pandemic. Igbokwe, who became Chairman in 2020, will lead a Summit Series keynote on June 14 detailing her strategy, which involves oversight of Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studios and Universal International Studios.
Oscar Nominees Luncheon Brings Out Will, Denzel, Cumberbatch, Chastain, Spielberg And Many More For Feel-Good Gathering

The Oscar nominees luncheon is always a feel-good event where everyone in the room is still a winner, happy to see their category rivals and others, and the one time in a tense season where they can just lay back and have a great time. "For me this is just a fun thing to go to. People talk about is it Will [Smith] or me or Andrew Garfield. It could be anyone, but I am just happy at this point to be invited to the party," Denzel Washington told me Monday as he waited
‘The Batman’ $134M Opening Reps Warner Bros’ Biggest During Pandemic Era, Best Debut For Matt Reeves – Monday AM Update

MONDAY AM: Rival studios easily saw Batman doing in the mid $130Ms yesterday AM, and today Warner Bros. is reporting $134M after a $34.1M Sunday, -21% from Saturday. Presales were strong throughout the weekend. Look for Batman to ease 50% in weekend 2 with an estimated $67M. Batman doesn't encounter any studio wide competition until March 25, when Paramount opens its Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum-Brad Pitt-Daniel Radcliffe adventure romantic comedy The Lost City, which is getting ready to blast off at SXSW next weekend. iSpot shows that in U.S. TV ads alone, Warners spent more than other studios to date during
Seekingalpha.com

MGM/Amazon deal said to see EC state of play meeting today

Executives from Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) and MGM Studios (OTC:MGMB) are said to be attending a "state of play" meeting with the European Commission today. While state of play meetings have in the past been associated with concerns about a transaction, these types of meetings have been occurring more frequently, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited a source familiar. The parties are confident they will be able to receive EC Phase 1 approval without any concessions.
Seekingalpha.com

MGM/Amazon deal said sent to FTC front office

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) planned $8.5B purchase of MGM Studios (OTC:MGMB) has been sent to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's front office after the staff made a recommendation on the deal. It wasn't known what the staff recommendation was, according to a Dealreporter item. The FTC commissioners will now have to decide
New York Post

Amazon pushes FTC to deliver antitrust verdict on $8.5B MGM deal: report

Amazon is putting pressure on the Federal Trade Commission to deliver a verdict on its proposed $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM, the Hollywood studio behind the "James Bond" movie franchise. Amazon recently certified to the FTC that it had provided all the information requested by antitrust investigators, according
US News and World Report

FTC Approaches March Deadline for Reviewing Amazon-MGM Deal -Source

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission is approaching a mid-March deadline for making a decision on whether to approve Amazon.com Inc's purchase of movie studio MGM for $8.5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. Amazon certified that it has "substantially complied" with the FTC's document requests, an
Seekingalpha.com

Oasis, Whiting Petroleum said near all-stock merger - WSJ

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are said close to a merger between the rival North Dakota shale drillers. The all-stock transaction may announced as soon as this week, according to a WSJ report. The combined companies would be valued at about $6B. The potential transaction comes after Oasis
cbs19news

FTC releases fraud report for 2021

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Consumers in Virginia lost more than $112 million to fraud last year. According to a release, the Federal Trade Commission received more than 59,000 fraud reports from Virginians in 2021, and the median loss was $500. The FTC has the Consumer Sentinel Network, which receives reports
Herald-Dispatch

FTC data shows fraud most reported consumer complaint

Newly released data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) showed fraud was the most reported complaint from consumers in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky and it was also the most reported complaint nationwide. The FTC had received 10,219 fraud reports from consumers in West Virginia in 2021, according to data
Documentary+ Moves Into Original Programming With LAPD Doc ‘Fireworks’

Documentary+, the free streaming service launched by non-fiction studio XTR, is getting into original programming and has ordered its first project. The company will launch Fireworks, a feature doc directed by Nathan Truesdell, who recently produced Oscar-nominated film Ascension. Fireworks will delve into a botched LAPD operation that causes catastrophe in an LA neighborhood. The film will be part of Documentary+'s new Lost and Found collection, which is one of three strands that it is launching as part of the originals drive. Lost and Found will feature stranger than fiction stories using found footage. The other two collections
‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Star In Spinoff Series ‘Isle Of The Dead’

The Walking Dead universe is getting even bigger. Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, are starring in a New York City-set spinoff series that will air on AMC next year. The six-episode Isle of the Dead will be showrun by Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons and has an overall deal with AMC Studios. 2022 AMC Pilots & Series Orders It comes as The Walking Dead is wrapping up its 11th and final season and is the latest spinoff series
‘Gotham Knights’: Fallon Smythe & Tyler DiChiara Join CW Pilot

Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) and Tyler DiChiara (The Virgin of Highland Park) are set as series regulars in the CW's DC universe-set Gotham Knights pilot, Deadline has confirmed Written by Batwoman trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a
