Here are the fish fries happening in the Miami Valley

By Schalischa Petit-De
 7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get your plates ready, several locations in the Miami Valley will be hosting fish fries.

The fish fries are happening in conjunction with Lent, since people observing it abstain from meat on Fridays, however, fish is allowed.

Here are some of the fries happening in the Miami Valley:

  • St. Brigid Fish Fry and Monte Carlo Night (Xenia) on March 4 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • The event is for people 21 years old and older and costs $15.00 presale or $20.00 at the door. The church said tickets include all-you-can-eat fish, fries, coleslaw and three beer tickets
    • Games will include blackjack, poker, bingo and there will be a silent auction along with a raffle
  • St. Pat’s Fest Fish Fry (Riverside) March 11 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • All-you-can-eat fried or baked Icelandic cod, french fries, and coleslaw as well as drink tickets will be available. There will also be live bands, gambling and games
  • Antioch Shrine (Dayton):
    • The weekly Friday fish fries will start March 4 and end April 15. Tickets are $19
  • Yankee Trace Golf Club (Centerville)
    • The fish fries are held every Friday until April 15. Reservations are available online
  • St. Charles Borromeo Parish (Kettering) on March 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • The price per meal is $15 and will include two fish sandwiches, fries and coleslaw. You can order your meal by filling out this form
  • St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church (Dayton)
    • The fish fries will be held weekly on Fridays starting March 4 and ending April 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Carry out or call-in orders are available

Lent starts on Wednesday, March 2 and ends on Thursday, April 14.

