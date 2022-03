Today on International Women’s Day, we highlight some powerful speeches given by great women and celebrate their impact and the ways they continue to change the world. 1. “We Should All Be Feminists” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Arguably one of the best TedTalks ever given, this eloquently argued speech by award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in 2013 argues for feminism and inclusion. Adichie draws from personal experiences as a woman, her perspective from living in different countries, and her exploration of what it means to be a woman in today’s world. This speech has become a cultural symbol, was sampled by Beyonce...

EDUCATION ・ 11 MINUTES AGO