ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Negroni Nails

Attack Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJs and producers Steffi and Privacy return to join heads under the new moniker, Negroni Nails. To support their new release ‘Slow Motion Drip’, we asked them to talk us through their interests without mentioning any music. Shhh…!. QEMU. Privacy: During the lockdown, I got rid...

www.attackmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 20 Best Nail Polish Colors for Spring 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Our calendars say we’re in the thick of winter, but the beauty industry has its sights (and hearts) set on spring. The change in seasons brings a much-needed refresh to our looks, with a shift towards vibrant makeup that starkly contrasts from the moody, cozy palettes we often gravitate towards in the colder months. For spring ’22, we’re also looking forward to seeing this shakeup with the best nail colors.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup...
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

7 Best Passover Nail Ideas and Inspo for 2022

Hi, hello, I'm sure you're aware, but just in case, here's your friendly reminder that Passover is mere weeks away. Yup, April 15 is fast approaching. And my favorite way of getting into the festivities? Getting my nails all made up for the occasion, whether it’s shamrock-green St. Patrick’s Day nails, red and pink Valentine’s Day nails, or earthy-toned Thanksgiving nails. So if you haven't already started thinking about it, I went ahead and found all the cutest Passover nail ideas, so your mani can be fully Seder-ready come April—including some really detailed ideas for the nail art pros, and some super-easy Ten Plagues-themed nail stickers if you want a manicure in under ten minutes. Trust me: These will get you in the mood for Seder—especially since a couple of these feature actual matzah, which, like how cute? Ahead, seven of the cutest Passover nail ideas to start practicing now.
SKIN CARE
Brookings Register

Tickets on sale for Nail the Runway

BROOKINGS – Tickets are on sale now for Nail the Runway, and attendees of the unique fashion show that raises money for Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity are in for surprises. The draw of Nail the Runway is one simple rule designers have to follow: 50% of the visible parts of the costumes must be made from construction material.
BROOKINGS, SD
yr.media

Listen to This: Jack Harlow exudes confidence on ‘Nail Tech’

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. After the music video for “INDUSTRY BABY” dropped, one thing became clear: Jack Harlow is hot — like, really hot — but he can also spit bars. Seven months later, Kanye West proclaimed Harlow was on his list of the top five rappers at the moment. Though we’ll take anything Kanye says with a grain of salt, it’s true that Harlow is currently riding a high; there’s no better example of this than his latest single, “Nail Tech.” Read on for more.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Laptop#Rekordbox#Usb#Pioneer#Virtualbox
Elite Daily

The 10 Best White Nail Polishes, According To Reviewers

Nail polishes come in all sorts of colors, but white polish is a particularly crisp, clean, and classic choice. The best white nail polishes will come in an opacity, finish, and shade that appeals to your taste. While the options may appear similar at first glance, shades vary from bright, stark whites to off-white hues, both sheer and opaque, and finishes can be glossy, shimmery, pearlescent, or glittery. If you’re stuck on which white shade and finish is the best match for you, look for a set with multiple shades to try.
SKIN CARE
UPMATTERS

The best electric nail drill

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You don’t need to venture out to your nearest salon to get a high-quality manicure or pedicure. Instead, with an electric nail drill of your very own you can easily give yourself and your friends the same high-quality manicures and pedicures you’d find at your salon while saving plenty of money over time.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Laptops
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

Crewmembers Strike ‘Nailed It!’ Amid IATSE Contract Dispute

Production has shut down on the Netflix amateur baking show Nailed It! after crew members went on strike in an attempt to gain a first IATSE contract. The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) announced the work stoppage on Tuesday, tweeting, “This production has yet to negotiate with the IATSE, and we are asking Local 600 members to NOT cross the picket line.” After the strike kicked off Monday evening, the picket line began on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. PT at Quixote Stages in Pacoima. The approximately 50-person crew all went on strike and have been asking management for voluntary recognition....
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

These 12 Easter Nail Art Designs Aren't For Kids

We love celebrating holidays, so much so that we sometimes match our beauty looks to the occasion. As springtime inches closer, we're specifically looking at Easter nail designs. That said, adding a pop of pastel to your nails is the perfect way to subtly celebrate, as is adding a fun...
SKIN CARE
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne surprises in quirkiest jacket - and check out her brooch

Princess Anne is one fashionable royal, and she proved that on Friday with the stunning ensemble she wore to Rotterdam. The Princess Royal headed to the Dutch city on Friday to mark the launch of The Global Mercy, a hospital ship for Mercy Ships International. Anne became a patron of the charity, which delivers free medical care to those in poverty, last year. During her visit, the royal met volunteers on the ship, who were preparing to sail to Africa on the vessel.
WORLD
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS
Cosmopolitan

How to DIY Water Marble Nails at Home 2022

Just like so many other trends from ~my youth~ (s/o to tie-dye, claw clips, and money piece highlights), the marble nails trend is back and stronger than ever. Need a reminder on what that even is? I gotchu: It’s the technique of creating marble-looking nail art by dipping your fingernail in nail polish-coated water to create a marble design. And unlike most nail trends I knew and loved when I was a teen (RIP crackle nail polish), this one still holds up today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
countryliving.com

People Are Bombarding The Chicks's Social Media After the Group Announces New Tour

That’s right — the iconic female country music trio (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) are finally hitting the road. After a bit of a hiatus, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are coming to a U.S. city near you. It’s the first time they’re having a major tour since 2017 (and you can grab your tickets starting March 4).
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy