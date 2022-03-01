Commission conditionally approves measure to help reestablish Smiths Station Fire’s ambulances

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Ambulances with Smiths Station Fire Department are one step closer to resuming services. Monday, the Lee County Commission conditionally approved moving forward with creating a Smiths Station Fire District if the county attorney okays the documents. Establishing a Fire District in Smiths Station means the Volunteer Fire Department would transition to a paid career department, and ambulances could get back on the road.

“Time is of the essence here. Every day that ambulance doesn’t run is a day emergency response times possibly decline,” said Smiths Station Fire Department Chief Deputy Daniel Sexton.

The mayor and city council approved the vote to establish a Fire District in Smiths Station after several residents voiced their concerns when the Smiths Station Volunteer Fire Department was forced to suspend ambulance service on February 5th due to funding and staffing shortages.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a dedicated ambulance service is needed in Smiths Station, where the Sheriff’s Office responds to most of their emergency calls.

“This is a growing area. The ability to do transport is not what it needs to be. This would be a step in the right direction to getting that to happen,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland addressed the commission Monday night, taking a personal tone. With the ambulance service gone, the mayor worries about his parents, who live in Smiths Station, away from the ambulances now being run out of Opelika and Auburn.

“Now our response times are forty to sixty minutes. So, I made it personal, talking about my mom; she is in her 70’s. If she has a heart issue or something happens to her, she has to wait forty to sixty minutes, or my dad does, for that matter, and he’s 75. That response time is unacceptable,” said Copeland.

By becoming a fire district, Smiths Station Fire would be similar to Beulah’s Fire Department with paid employees and ambulance service. A board establishes fees, but Sexton says citizens could pay $12 a month on top of the $4 fire fee established in 2012. Sexton says the fire fee alone is not enough to cover the costs of the volunteer department and run an ambulance. Mayor Copeland says by creating a fire district, response times will improve. Therefore, insurance costs will be lowered, saving families more money over time and possibly saving their lives.

“Saturday we ran 16 medical calls, just on Saturday and without having that ambulance to assist, that was some extended wait times for ambulances to come from Opelika and Auburn,” said Sexton.

Sexton says it takes time to set up a fire district. However, he hopes if all goes as planned, ambulances could be back several months.

