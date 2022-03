It’s personal on NCIS Season 19, Episode 14. Torres is given the task to look after Vance’s daughter on her first day, and it’s anything but boring. After dealing with a biotoxin at headquarters, security is sure to be tight. It should be safe for Vance’s daughter, Kayla, to visit and shadow some of the agents there. With the way Torres looked after Victoria, it’s not surprising that Vance trusts him to look after Kayla during the episode.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO