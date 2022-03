If you’ve been working from home, you know that sometimes you just need to get out of the house. Working from a public space could be exactly what you need to stay on task, but how can you be sure that your data is safe and secure when you’re out? There’s no substitute for using your own secure Wi-Fi when it comes to privacy, but there are some steps you can take to give your data the best chance possible to reach its destination undisturbed.

INTERNET ・ 5 HOURS AGO