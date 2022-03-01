ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Netherlands is ready to supply Ukraine with fuel | the interior

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine desperately needs fossil fuels to fight against Vladimir Putin’s army. Kyiv submitted a list of requests in Brussels to supply diesel, gasoline and kerosene for aircraft and generators. On behalf of the Netherlands, D66 Minister Geteten promised help during an off-topic meeting with EU energy ministers in...

