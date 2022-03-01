ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

I-Team: PA Treasury pulls all state dollars from Russian-based companies

By Caroline Foreback
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igW3i_0eRwed9Z00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Protecting Pennsylvania taxpayers, the Pennsylvania Treasury is divesting its holdings in all Russian-based companies.

Eyewitness News spoke with Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity about this decision and what it means.

By end of business Monday, Pennsylvania pulled all state dollars from Russian investments.

Pennsylvania’s Treasury Department began pulling state investments from Russian companies last week in light of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Pennsylvania can rest assured that we are not supporting Russia in any way shape or form and also that we stand behind the Ukrainian people, and also I would say this is very bipartisan, it has a lot of support,” explained Stacy Garrity, Pennsylvania Treasurer.

CDC lessens restrictions on masking guidelines

Pennsylvania had about $2.9M invested in 31 Russian companies, according to Treasurer Stacy Garrity. It’s a small percentage of the $40BIL managed by Pennsylvania’s Treasury Department.

But Garrity said immediate action was necessary to protect Pennsylvania taxpayers and to show support for Ukraine.

“Even one dollar invested in Russia right now is one dollar too much,” Garrity stated.

Garrity is a 30-year Army Veteran and she tells us this is more than a matter of policy.

“I had three combat deployments all to Iraq but I fought to protect and freedom and democracy around the world so I stand with Ukraine as they fight to maintain their freedom and independence,” Garrity explained.

Monday Pennsylvania Lawmakers also drafted legislation that would require the state’s three public pension funds to divest holdings connected to Russia. Lawmakers in 2010 required the divestment of holdings related to Iran and Sudan.

Some locals Eyewitness News talked to say the state should have pulled investments from Russian companies before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Our government needs to do a better job in handling that,” said Christopher Pagan.

“It should’ve never even happened,” said Cynthia Allaria.

Most of the Russian companies dealt with oil and natural gas.

“If we’re energy independent why are we going to pay four or five times the amount of money from other countries if we can produce it ourselves. It doesn’t make any sense,” said James, Kingston.

Other states are also moving to cut financial ties with Russia. Including our neighbors New York and New Jersey where governors ordered a review of whether any state money is going to Russian companies or investments supporting the Russian Government.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

