Syracuse, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy found on the South Side overnight has been reunited with his parents after several hours, police said. The boy was found crying outside 1404 Bellevue Ave. just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. It was snowing lightly and about 35 degrees at 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO