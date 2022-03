BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland’s first $2 million Powerball winner of 2022 has claimed the second-tier prize. The Baltimore resident, who won the prize in the January 1, 2022 drawing, just learned of his $2,000,008 win on Valentine’s Day. The 66-year-old was still in disbelief when he walked into the Winner’s Circle at Maryland Lottery headquarters and saw the oversized check with his … Continue reading "Baltimore resident claims $2 million New Year’s Day Powerball prize" The post Baltimore resident claims $2 million New Year’s Day Powerball prize appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO