Vegas' famous 'Welcome' sign lit blue & yellow for Ukraine

Las Vegas is showing its solidarity with the besieged people of Ukraine by lighting up the famous "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in blue and yellow.

City Hall will also be lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag this week from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night "in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the City of Las Vegas announced.

"We pray for everyone who finds themselves involved in war," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.

"I think it's a great gesture," one person we spoke to at the "Welcome" sign said. "Vegas has always come up to the plate when it's important to do so."

In the wake of the Russian invasion that began early Thursday, more than 500,000 Ukrainians fled their homes as cities were attacked.

The U.S. and European Union have levied punishing sanctions on Russia, and the invasion has drawn widespread condemnation from across the world.

Local chef Jose Andres mobilized his nonprofit organization , World Central Kitchen, to feed refugees fleeing the fighting in their country.

