ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

These Cool Earbuds Aren’t Just Noise-Canceling, They’re Thermometers Too

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOR, a China-based technology brand formerly owned by Huawei, has released its latest offering—the Earbuds 3 Pro—that do more than just play your favorite tunes. In what’s been touted as an “industry first,” these noise-canceling earphones are not only ergonomically fitted to your ears but can...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

AirPods Pro deal slashes Apple noise cancelling earbuds to $175

What happens when the country’s top online retailer starts offering deep discounts on the world’s best-selling headphones? Well, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And that’s especially true anytime Amazon has an AirPods Pro deal or deep discounts on other models. The first...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Bluetooth Earbuds With 50 Hours of Battery Life Are Just $60

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Dozens of audio brands are introducing new earbuds for the holiday season, but rarely do the new buds come with a discount too. Right now, Tribit is offering its new FlyBuds C1 Bluetooth Earbuds for just $60 when you apply the on-site coupon on Amazon.com – that’s a 20% off discount on one of the top-rated wireless earbuds online. Regularly $74.99, the new Amazon deal gets you a pair of brand-new wireless earbuds with...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

OPPO Enco X2 wireless earbuds arrive with noise cancellation

OPPO today announced the latest OPPO Find X5 Series of smartphones, consisting of the OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro. The new smartphones feature the company’s own MariSilicon X NPU to take better images, and feature a number of upgrades over the X3 series, such as a better chipset, faster charging, and many more. Alongside the Find X5 Series, OPPO also announced the new Enco X2 wireless earbuds, featuring better audio drivers and improved noise cancellation.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earbuds#Thermometers#Airpods
Rolling Stone

Quavo Teams Up With Adidas Headphones for New Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Quavo is combining two of his passions — music and basketball — in a partnership with adidas Headphones. With the Grammy-nominated rapper as its ambassador, adidas’ audio arm is launching a collection of new earbuds fit for active lifestyles. The new earbud lineup consists of three entries: the adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC and Z.N.E. 01, which are available now at adidasheadphones.com, and the adidas FWD-02 SPORT, which is set to release next year. At...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Huawei
News 12

Apple's new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that's capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that's already been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year. The latest iPhone SE marks the first upgrade to the bare-bones version of...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Save $100 On These Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Upgrading your headphones just got much cheaper: Sony’s WH-XB910N Extra Bass headphones are currently on sale for $148. Normally $249.99, that’s savings of over $100 on our favorite over-the-ear headphones. Just be sure to act fast as this is a limited-time offer. Amazon Buy:Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bassat$148.00 Delivering Sony’s famously good noise cancellation, a built-in mic, and exceptionally deep bass, the WH-XB910Ns recently earned a spot in our 2022 Audio Awards as the best over-the-ear...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Soma Stainless Steel Kettle includes a brew-range thermometer and a stay-cool handle

Making a brew just got easier with the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. It features a brew-range thermometer, allowing you to fine-tune your tea or coffee’s temperature for a delicious taste. This thermometer lets you choose the perfect temperature for your drink to take beverages to new heights. Meanwhile, the simpler things—like pouring a brew—will become more enjoyable and safer with its ergonomic, stay-cool handle. Best of all, the precision spout provides you with the perfect pour for enjoyable sipping. Furthermore, the Soma Kettle boasts a gooseneck shape to steady the flow. This design also ensures that your coffee grounds and tea leaves are evenly expressed. Finally, the 1-liter capacity lets you brew 4 cups, which is great for a larger household or to use in an office.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy