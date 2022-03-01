These Cool Earbuds Aren’t Just Noise-Canceling, They’re Thermometers Too

Making a brew just got easier with the Soma Stainless Steel Kettle. It features a brew-range thermometer, allowing you to fine-tune your tea or coffee’s temperature for a delicious taste. This thermometer lets you choose the perfect temperature for your drink to take beverages to new heights. Meanwhile, the simpler things—like pouring a brew—will become more enjoyable and safer with its ergonomic, stay-cool handle. Best of all, the precision spout provides you with the perfect pour for enjoyable sipping. Furthermore, the Soma Kettle boasts a gooseneck shape to steady the flow. This design also ensures that your coffee grounds and tea leaves are evenly expressed. Finally, the 1-liter capacity lets you brew 4 cups, which is great for a larger household or to use in an office.
