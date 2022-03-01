ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The implementation of value-based healthcare: a scoping review

By Dorine J. van Staalduinen
BioMed Central
 7 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 270 (2022) Cite this article. The aim of this study was to identify and summarize how value-based healthcare (VBHC) is conceptualized in the literature and implemented in hospitals. Furthermore, an overview was created of the effects of both the implementation of VBHC and...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare System#Healthcare Management#Integrated Practice Units
