Georgia State

Ukrainian man in Georgia unable to return home as his family flees from Russian attacks

By Janice Yu
fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

ATLANTA - A Ukrainian man is unable to return home due to flights cancellations as the Russian invasion continues. Yaroslav Malko's trip to the US was only supposed to last a couple of weeks. He was scheduled to a head back home on Saturday. FOX 5 spoke with him with the...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
#Ukrainian#Russian
Poland
Russia
