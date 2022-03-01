ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Impact of Iowa’s removal of Russian-made liquors

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 7 days ago

WHO 13 NEWS – In a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Reynolds is ordering the removal of Russian-produced liquors in Iowa .

Central City Liquors in Des Moines doesn’t expect that to have a big impact on their bottom line.

“In the grand scheme of things, there’s a large shelf of vodka here and we’re talking about six or eight products that we’re pulling,” Todd Logsdon, store manager, said. “So it’s a pretty small drop in the bucket.”

The governor directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove Russian products from the purchase list, meaning some bottles are still on the shelves waiting to be sold. However, more won’t be available for some time.

Central City Liquors is the alcohol supplier for Irina’s in Urbandale, a Russian restaurant and vodka bar. The owner says no more Russian vodka won’t impact them too much since they have a wide variety of liquor from all over. He still hopes people continue to support local during this time.

The question remains if the move will impact who it’s intended for.

“If anything, we’re hurting the Russian people and I don’t think they’re the ones that are responsible for what’s going on over there,” Logsdon said. “You see the videos on TV and they’re just as scared as everybody else and protesting and I don’t think it was their choice to do this or what they believed in.”

