Where to find the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. LEGO just keeps the hits coming for fans of the Star Wars franchise — and its latest offering (and upcoming offering!) from the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett is no exception. In the series, bounty hunters Boba Fett and Fennec Shand return to the lawless desert planet of Tatooine — once home to Luke and Anakin Skywalker — to reclaim territory once controlled by galactic gangster Jabba the Hutt. And just this month, LEGO released a brand new set based on the show with never before seen mini-figures including Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Theelin dancer, Weequay and Gamorrean guards, and a Quarren, plus all their respective cool weaponry.
