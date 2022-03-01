ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodman, MO

Goodman, Mo. Police spot wanted man, he then fled on foot

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmSAO_0eRwVtqe00
IMAGE COURTESY GOODMAN MISSOURI POLICE DEPT.

GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman Police Department release information regarding a man wanted on multiple warrants who fled on foot after being spotted by an officer.

About 7:35 p.m. Monday evening:

Ofc Graue was conducting routine patrol when he observed an islander male walking on Main St. As Officer Graue approached, he recognized the male to be Daniel Igisomar, and knew this male to have warrants out of Goodman and McDonald County.” — GPD release of information

Before Ofc Graue could make contact. Igisomar took off running southbound to Splitlog Rd. and could not be located.

  • Daniel Igisomar is described:
  • Islander male
  • medium complexion
  • long black hair
  • 5’05”
  • 190 pounds

GPD request if anyone has information regarding Igisomar’s whereabouts to please contact the Goodman Police Department 417-364-8479.

This is a developing story, stay with KOAM News Now, we will post updates here if they are received from officials. Click here then save a bookmark on your phone or digital device now.

  • MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST…
  • State Fire Marshal assists investigation of fire in Reeds, Mo.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8qU6_0eRwVtqe00
    CHECK OUT OUR YOU TUBE. YOUTUBE.COM/C/KOAMNEWSNOW

Comments / 1

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police find body inside Pittsburg house

Pittsburg, KS — Police find the body of a woman who had not been heard from in days. The discovery came on Monday around 12:35 pm. The woman was found at 1105 W 4th St., across from Bo’s One stop. Officers and Crawford County EMS arrived on the scene and discovered her body inside the residence. The death is being...
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Parsons police look for bar shooting suspect, and authorities releases the names of those in a fatal weekend crash in Joplin

PARSONS, Kan. – Authorities respond to a shooting at a bar in Parsons, Kansas over the weekend. On Saturday, just before 2:00am officers were called to the Somewhere Else bar at 2106 Crawford Avenue. One person was found shot and taken to Labette health. David Lamont Young the Third is wanted for questioning in the incident. Young has ties to Parsons, Erie, the Crawford County area, Kansas City, and Topeka. Young was also reported to be in the company of Raymond Rigazio. If you have any information you’re urged to contact the Parsons Police Department.
PARSONS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodman, MO
City
Joplin, MO
City
Reeds, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate fatal crash on Coyote Drive

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon Joplin Dispatch were alerted to a serious, two vehicle crash near Love’s along Coyote Drive. Joplin Fire Dept and Joplin Police responded along with Newton County Ambulance. MoDOT Emergency Response secured the roadway, closing to all traffic both north and south for more than three hours. Coyote Drive was reopened about 7:15...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Webb City Police pursuit ends in Joplin, man in custody

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday shortly after 2:30 p.m. Webb City Police initiated a pursuit inside Webb City of a vehicle reported stolen out of Joplin.  Webb City Police Chief Don Melton tells us they located a red Kia Soul in the 1800 block of S Oronogo.  Officers attempted to make contact with the person(s) inside and they fled. Tipsters told...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in I-44 median crossover crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday afternoon just after 2:15 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a vehicle overturned on I-44 near the weigh stations about 3.2 mile marker. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, METS supervisor, and Newton County Ambulance responded. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT DURING CRASH INCIDENT. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted as traffic both directions, east and west, were...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wanted Man#Koam News#Joplin News First#State Fire Marshal
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Weekend Wrap (Mar. 5 & 6)

JOPLIN, Mo. – The People’s Convoy departed California last Wednesday and arrived for their second day of travel in Oklahoma on Sunday. Now Monday morning about 9:40 a.m. they rolled into Missouri leaving the Will Rogers Turnpike behind. Click here to read the whole story. Shooting at Olathe...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police officer t-boned in crash at 7th and Schifferdecker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday reports of a crash near 7th and Schifferdecker alerted Joplin Dispatch. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. The four vehicle crash included a Joplin Police cruiser. One person, the unnamed officer, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Capt William Davis tells us the officer was traveling...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Crawford County cracks down on school bus violations, and PSU celebrates Apple Day

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Crawford County Sheriff’s office says it’s seen a rise in people going around stopped school buses with their stop signs engaged. In response, the sheriff’s office will be cracking down. Deputies will be out patrolling school bus routes and issuing violations, which can each total more than $400 after a fine and court costs. Find out more about Kansas school bus laws here.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wanted on warrants in Newton County, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – The NCSO most-wanted identify individuals for the 1st week of March 2022 in a release of information. “The following individuals have outstanding Newton County felony warrants. We would like the public’s help in locating them. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact our dispatch center at 417-451-8333.” — NCSO.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fully engulfed two-story residence in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night Jasper County 911 were alerted to reports of a  structure fire at 419 W Mound. About 2 blocks NW of Bamboo Garden. Carthage Fire, Carthage Police and Mercy Carthage responded. First arrival firefighters reported, fully engulfed two-story residence. On scene we learn no residents were injured in the fire. And no firefighters...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
919
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy