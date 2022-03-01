Goodman, Mo. Police spot wanted man, he then fled on foot

IMAGE COURTESY GOODMAN MISSOURI POLICE DEPT.

GOODMAN, Mo. — Goodman Police Department release information regarding a man wanted on multiple warrants who fled on foot after being spotted by an officer.

About 7:35 p.m. Monday evening:

“Ofc Graue was conducting routine patrol when he observed an islander male walking on Main St. As Officer Graue approached, he recognized the male to be Daniel Igisomar, and knew this male to have warrants out of Goodman and McDonald County.” — GPD release of information

Before Ofc Graue could make contact. Igisomar took off running southbound to Splitlog Rd. and could not be located.

Daniel Igisomar is described :

: Islander male

medium complexion

long black hair

5’05”

190 pounds

GPD request if anyone has information regarding Igisomar’s whereabouts to please contact the Goodman Police Department 417-364-8479.

