Manhattan residents organize Ukraine solidarity march

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of Ukrainians living in Manhattan are preparing for a big event in the little apple.

On Tuesday, March 1, these local Ukrainians will be showing their support for the people still in Ukraine and raising awareness about the ongoing war there as Russia continues to attack their home nation. A march has been planned at Triangle Park starting at 6:00 p.m. to show the community’s solidarity with Ukraine’s continued plight. Organizers plan to gather at the park, where they will say a prayer and hold a moment of silence, before marching to Poyntz Ave.

One of the organizers for the march, Olga Volok, who originally hails from Kyiv, Ukraine, said that the news from halfway around the world is making it difficult for her to sleep at night. The only way she is able to keep in touch with her friends and family still in Ukraine and make sure that they are okay is through social media.

Volok says that hosting the vigil and march, and seeing the support from the Manhattan community will mean a lot to her.

“They need all the help and all the support they can get, and we would like tomorrow to show to them that we are with them,” Volok said. “And that we are thinking about them and praying about them, and whoever is not praying, thinking about them and supporting them.”

Plans are still being updated for the event tomorrow. If you are currently in Manhattan and want to stay up-to-date on the event then you can check it out on Facebook through the March in Solidarity with Ukraine event page. If you have any questions about the planned march, contact Volok at olga8volok@gmail.com, Nadezhda Shapkina at shapkina@yahoo.com or Tamas Kowalik at tamas.kowalik@gmail.com.

