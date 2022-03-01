ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals honor 'D.C. legend' Henderson on Black History Night

Cover picture for the articleOn the last day of Black History Month, the Washington Capitals celebrated Black history's contributions of the past and honored those who are diversifying the game of the future. Specifically, Fort Dupont Cannons coach Neal Henderson. Henderson co-founded the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club after noticing a greater demand...

Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out long term with eye injury

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss an extended period of time with what the team is calling a serious eye injury. Hagelin was struck in the left eye with an errant stick during practice Tuesday. General manager Brian MacLellan said the 33-year-old Swede had surgery Tuesday night and is meeting with doctors about what’s next.
Penguins end Lightning winning streak at five

TAMPA -- Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Amalie Arena. Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (34-14-8), who have won three straight. Tristan Jarry made 20 saves.
How Zdeno Chara Reportedly Views Islanders Future As NHL Trade Deadline Nears

Many will understand if Zdeno Chara would rather stay put. The New York Islanders defenseman hasn’t requested a trade and intends to remain with the team for the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The struggling Islanders are expected to be sellers ahead of the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and contending teams reportedly are checking in on Chara’s availability as a potential reinforcement for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
SAY WHAT: 'TOUGH GAME'

What was talked about following an OT loss to the Habs. "We didn't play our best hockey there. We were, I guess, a little sloppy; didn't come out strong. But it was good we did get a point there." ON SCORING HIS 29TH OF THE YEAR:. "It's OK, right? I...
Brian MacLellan defends Alex Ovechkin, saying ‘he gets pressure from all sides’

Caps GM defends Ovechkin, saying 'he gets pressure from all sides' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A hockey general manager has to manage a lot of things. He has to manage his coaches, his scouts, his players, contracts, trades, the draft, relationships with other general managers and much more. One thing Capitals GM Brian MacLellan likely never thought he would have to manage was the politics of war in Europe. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, MacLellan recognizes the difficult position Washington’s four Russian players now find themselves in.
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Penguins

The Lightning open a home back-to-back on Thursday night with the third and final regular season matchup versus the Penguins. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+
RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Assign Alec Regula

Defenseman has played four games with Blackhawks this season. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Chicago hosts the Edmonton Oilers tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally...
SAY WHAT: 'EVERY DAY IS A NEW DAY'

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set to host the Habs. "Just stay consistent. We've done it all along. Just stay consistent. You're going to have a game where you get beat and everybody goes, 'Oooh, what are you going to do now?' Just stay consistent." ON...
Three Thoughts: Sens see lead disappear in physical clash with Bolts

The Ottawa Senators five-game road trip started off on the wrong foot in a 5-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday. Last night's contest was a physical affair while Tim Stützle had a tremendous night in the faceoff circle, as Three Thoughts examines. Physical affair in Tampa. Tuesday...
Is the Capitals' Power Play Finally Finding Its Groove?

Is the Caps’ power play finally finding its groove? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Don’t look now, but the Capitals might finally be seeing one of the biggest problems they have faced this season begin to fade away in the rearview mirror. Just one month ago, Washington’s...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS

FLAMES (32-14-6) vs. CANADIENS (13-34-7) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (67) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (28) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki (34) Goals - Josh Anderson...
PWHPA Players to Participate in Ceremonial Puck Drop on March 5

2021-22 Secret Dream Gap Tour Taking Place at MedStar Capitals Iceplex March 4-6 Arlington, Va. - Professional Women's Hockey Players Association athletes Amanda Pelkey (Team Scotiabank), Kristen Richards (Team Sonnet), Sophia Shaver (Team adidas), and Meghan Turner (Team Bauer) will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Saturday, March 5 Washington Capitals game vs. the Seattle Kraken at Capital One Arena. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Seattle Kraken captain Mark Giordano will participate in the puck drop.
Detroit assigns Riley Barber to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today removed left wing Riley Barber from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber, 28, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings prior the 2020-21 season and made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey. Barber has appeared in 55 games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, totaling 53 points (28-25-53) and 36 penalty minutes. Last season, he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team after leading Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native is a veteran of 338 AHL games, posting 270 points (134-136-270) and 240 penalty minutes over seven seasons with the Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins. Barber previously saw NHL action with the Washington Capitals (2016-17) and Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), picking up two penalty minutes in 12 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger also has 15 points (5-10-15) in 38 career AHL postseason games.
Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Off a victory Thursday night in Philadelphia, the Wild will try and continue its winning ways Friday when it plays the second of back-to-back games at KeyBank Center against the Buffalo Sabres. The Wild rallied from four separate one-goal deficits to earn the victory, doing so for...
Capitals to visit Hurricanes in 2023 outdoor game in Raleigh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals will be the Carolina Hurricanes’ opponent in the NHL’s outdoor Stadium Series game next season. The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium across the parking lot from the Hurricanes’ home arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The league announced the rivalry matchup Thursday, hours before the Hurricanes visit the Capitals in a potential playoff preview.
Washington Capitals will compete in 2023 NHL Stadium Series

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Capitals announced Thursday morning they will be competing in the 2023 NHL Stadium Series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The league announced the Hurricanes would host the 2023 Stadium Series at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on February 18, 2023. It will be the fourth regular-season outdoor game for the Capitals, who are […]
NHL On Tap: Ehlers expected back from knee injury for Jets against Stars

Hurricanes look to bounce back against Penguins; Kings aim for better effort against Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games on Friday. Ehlers likely to...
Red Wings F Jakub Vrana still not ready to return

Well, this isn’t the news that Detroit Red Wings fans wanted to hear on a Friday afternoon. After their morning skate as they continue preparations to face the Tampa Bay Lighting later tonight at Amalie Arena, head coach Jeff Blashill explained that forward Jakub Vrana, who has yet to play this season thanks to a shoulder injury suffered in training camp, still hasn’t been cleared to return.
DeBoer Wins 500th Game as Golden Knights Top Sharks, 3-1

Pete DeBoer picked up his 500th win as an NHL Head Coach as the Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4) defeated the San Jose Sharks (24-24-6), 3-1, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Keegan Kolesar got the Golden Knights on the board with his sixth goal of the season just 2:16 into the contest. In the second period, Noah Gregor cashed in to tie the game for the Sharks, but Reilly Smith answered to rebuild the Vegas lead. Five minutes into the third, Smith scored again to put the home team ahead by a pair. Robin Lehner finished the game with 16 saves on 17 shots as the Golden Knights earned the 3-1 victory.
