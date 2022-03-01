ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor Committee hears finalized Popular Assembly plans, expresses support for shortening investigation length

Cover picture for the articleThe Honor Committee met Sunday to hear updates on Popular Assembly events and discuss an amendment to its bylaws that, if passed, would allow accused students to respond to all relevant case information up until a week before their trial. 17 members attended the meeting — two short of...

