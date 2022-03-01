Honor Committee hears finalized Popular Assembly plans, expresses support for shortening investigation length

With students back on Grounds and the spring semester in full swing, cases quickly shot up to their highest numbers since last spring’s fiasco. Certain decisions seemed like necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff on Grounds, such as the moving up of the deadline to submit booster proof. Others felt like half-hearted measures that likely won’t do much to stop case numbers — like the food and drink policy that has already been rescinded and acted more as a gesture of caring than a meaningful policy. Even worse, Gov. Youngkin’s new executive order means that even with our high employee vaccination rates the University now has to step back and will only “strongly encourage anyone who has not done so already to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible.” And after a legal decision issued by Attorney General Miyares, students are no longer required to be vaccinated either. A much better approach is necessary if the administration is serious about stopping cases. By requiring professors to record classes, students and faculty could both minimize the possibility of asymptomatic spread while simultaneously broadening accessibility for all students.

COLLEGES ・ 17 HOURS AGO