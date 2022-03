Indiana played really well for long stretches on the road against Purdue, but it just wasn't enough. The eighth-ranked Boilers held off their in-state rivals, 69-67, behind 17 points and five assists from senior point guard Eric Hunter Jr. Indiana rallied out of a 33-20 first-half deficit, and held a four-point lead with less than seven minutes to go, but the Hoosiers came up just a little bit short. Xavier Johnson's potential game-winner was way off in the closing seconds, but Indiana was hoping for a foul.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO