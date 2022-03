On an unseasonably warm Saturday in early March, Virginia took on a Johns Hopkins team looking to rebound from a recent loss to North Carolina. The Cavaliers (5-0, 1-0 ACC) used their high octane offense to put away the Blue Jays (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) early in the first half, eventually winning 19-8. Virginia and Johns Hopkins began their rivalry in 1904 and have now played 95 times, with Johns Hopkins holding a 61-33-1 lead in the series after Saturday’s game.

