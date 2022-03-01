ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Person Killed In Multi-Car Crash On Charlestown Bridge

BOSTON (CBS) – At least five cars were involved in a deadly crash on the Charlestown Bridge Monday night. One person was killed, and several people were injured.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m.

The two-way bridge that connects Charlestown and Boston’s North End was closed after the crash. Only MBTA buses and large trucks were being let through.

Boston Police are investigating the crash. No arrests have been made.

