Warning! The following contains spoilers for the finale of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. Read at your own risk!. The Big Brother franchise is no stranger to awkward situations or even awkward season finales. It was only a short time ago, after all, that Jackson Michie walked out a winner still in shock over Julie Chen Moonves asking him if he was racist only minutes prior. The finale of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 didn’t have quite that same energy, but it was absolutely super awkward and uncomfortable for both the audience and the cast members, as CinemaBlend learned.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO