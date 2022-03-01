Pequannock over Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball - N1, G2 - 1st Round
Finn Powers sank five 3-pointers in his 17 points as second-seeded Pequannock cruised to a 76-53 victory at home over 15th-seeded Pompton Lakes in the first round of...www.nj.com
Finn Powers sank five 3-pointers in his 17 points as second-seeded Pequannock cruised to a 76-53 victory at home over 15th-seeded Pompton Lakes in the first round of...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0