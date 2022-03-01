ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompton Lakes, NJ

Pequannock over Pompton Lakes - Boys basketball - N1, G2 - 1st Round

By Mike Byrne
 7 days ago
Finn Powers sank five 3-pointers in his 17 points as second-seeded Pequannock cruised to a 76-53 victory at home over 15th-seeded Pompton Lakes in the first round of...

Devils coach plays proud hockey dad as freshman son wins state title

Alec Nasreddine doesn’t mind one bit when his dad critiques his game. After all, having an NHL coach under the same roof is quite an asset for a developing young player. Nasreddine’s father, Alain, has been an assistant coach, and at times interim head coach, for the Devils since the 2015-16 season. Alain Nasreddine got a front-row seat to watch his son help make history on Monday on the same ice he coaches on almost every day.
