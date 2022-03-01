ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadville, CO

Health and safety advisory issued for JEM Dutch Acres, LLC (DBA Earls) pre-rolled marijuana

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FvDU_0eRwP6C400

The Colorado Department of Revenue's Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has issued a health and safety advisory for pre-rolled retail marijuana produced by JEM Dutch Acres, LLC (DBA Earls).

The advisory was issued due to "the identification of potentially unsafe levels of elemental impurities (lead)," according to a press release.

The marijuana was sold between Nov. 26, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, by JEM Dutch Acres, LLC Retail Marijuana Store, located at 115 Harrison Avenue in Leadville.

All affected marijuana should show the following:

  • Retail Marijuana Cultivation License: 403R-00509
  • Contaminated Production Batches: 4546
  • Product Name: Pre-Roll Joints Mix, Alaskan Cherry Chem Snake

Anyone with these affected products should destroy them or return them to the retail store where they were purchased. Those who experience adverse health effects should seek medical attention immediately then report the event via a MED Reporting Form .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
City
Leadville, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Dba#Health And Safety#Earls#Alaskan
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy