Celebrities

Win Tickets to See Kiran Deol

By Giveaways
SFStation.com
 4 days ago

Kiran is a stand-up comedian/actor who starred on the NBC/Hulu comedy Sunnyside from Mike Schur and Kal Penn, in addition to other shows like How to Get Away with Murder and Modern Family. Enter below for...

www.sfstation.com

KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Paul McCartney

Former Beatle and Rock mega-star Paul McCartney is bringing his “Got Back” tour of 13 US cities to Southern California with a show at SoFi Stadium in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished a pair of tickets for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Text PAUL, YESTERDAY or BAND to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Paul McCartney live in concert at SoFi Stadium on Friday, May 13th. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
MUSIC
94.3 The Point

Incredible! Win Tickets To See Dua Lipa This Friday Night In Newark, NJ

Hey! Thanks to our friends at Live Nation, we have extra tickets for you to win... The wonderful Dua Lipa will be taking the Prudential Center stage on Friday, March 4th. Dua Lipa is in the middle of her Future Nostalgia Tour and the reviews have been fantastic. Some are calling her recent shows an irresistible pop fantasy. It's a must-see show. Megan Thee Stallion is also opening the show on Friday night!
NEWARK, NJ
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Rod Stewart at the Hollywood Bowl

Sir Rod Stewart, legendary singer-songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer, has announced he’s coming to the Hollywood Bowl this summer with special guest Cheap Trick. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished a prize package for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text ROD to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Rod Stewart live in concert with Cheap Trick at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, June 14th. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
ENTERTAINMENT
99.5 WKDQ

Win Tickets to See Garth at Nissan Stadium in April

One of the greatest, if not the greatest, entertainers in the history of country music, or any genre has announced he'll be returning to Nashville's Nissan Stadium for a show later this Spring. Not Garth's First Nissan Rodeo. This will be Garth's second attempt at a show inside the stadium....
NASHVILLE, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Register to Win Tickets to See Train, Jewel, and Blues Traveler Concert This July in Noblesville, IN

Let me set a pretty sweet scene for you. It's a warm summer night, you're sitting on a comfy blanket on the lawn at the Ruoff Music Center - you have a cold drink in your hand and you're surrounded by about 20,000 other folks ready for a great night of music. The show starts with the unmistakable harmonica skills of John Popper and BLUES TRAVELER, a little while later you find yourself yodeling along with 90s sweetheart JEWEL, and by the end of the night, you're losing your voice from singing along with the countless hits put out by TRAIN over the last 25 years.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
KTTS

Win Tickets to Mitchell Tenpenny LIVE

Everything Country 94.7 KTTS is thrilled to invite YOU to see Mitchell Tenpenny, LIVE, at Midnight Rodeo. Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 26th as Mitchell Tenpenny is set to take the stage at Midnight Rodeo in Springfield, MO!. But that’s not the only great news! We want to hook...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Usher in Las Vegas, plus hotel stay and more!

Top-selling R&B singer-songwriter Usher is returning to Sin City with an all-new residency in Las Vegas later this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished a really nice prize package for one lucky viewer. Text USHER, VEGAS or YEAH to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Usher live in concert on Friday, July 29th at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The winner will also receive a one-night stay at Park MGM Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
LAS VEGAS, NV
mycolumbuspower.com

Win Tickets to see Baby Keem and Cash from Power

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Power has your chance to win tickets to see Baby Keem and $250 just by telling us about the music you want to hear! Take our music survey for your chance to qualify and help us pick the right music we play every day.
MUSIC
96.5 KVKI

Win Tickets to See Bob Dylan in Shreveport

One of the biggest names in music is coming to town on March 18th: The iconic and legendary Bob Dylan will be playing at Shreveport's Municipal Auditorium. Bob is on the road on his 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour and you can see him live at the Muni on us.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE

Contemporary Rock hitmakers OneRepublic is bringing their “Neverending Summer Tour” through Southern California for two shows, along with Christian rockers NEEDTOBREATHE later this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Live Nation have furnished an amazing prize for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text ONE, REPUBLIC or BREATHE to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE live in concert. The winners get to choose one two Southern California shows to attend – either at the Forum on August 16th, or at the Honda Center in Anaheim on August 19th. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
ANAHEIM, CA

