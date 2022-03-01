ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Women in key states worried about economy but happy with finances

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brett Samuels
( The Hill ) — A majority of women in key swing states are happy with their personal finances despite broad concerns about the national economy, a new poll found, underscoring the opportunities the Biden administration and Democrats may still have to sell their agenda in the months before the midterms.

The survey, conducted by Democratic polling firm Impact Research and shared with The Hill, focused exclusively on women in the swing states of Nevada, New Hampshire, Arizona and Pennsylvania, all of which President Joe Biden won in 2020 and each of which has a competitive Senate race on the ballot in November.

The poll, which was commissioned by the Democratic group American Bridge 21st Century, found 59 percent of the women surveyed felt positively about their finances, though 74 percent view the national economy negatively and 62 percent view their local economy negatively.

That sentiment crosses party lines, the poll found. Sixty-three percent of Democratic women feel good about their own finances, as do 60 percent of Republican women in the areas surveyed and 52 percent of independents.

The poll also found a plurality of Black and Hispanic women surveyed felt positively about their finances, both key demographic groups Democrats have worried about losing support with given issues with inflation.

“There’s no question that Democrats are facing headwinds going into November, but the gap between our target voters’ perceptions of the national economy and their satisfaction with their personal financial security presents an important opportunity for Democrats to improve their standing,” the polling memo stated. “Democrats should endeavor with laser focus on connecting the Biden Administration’s economic successes with these voters’ positive perceptions of their own financial situations.”

The poll surveyed 600 likely registered female voters in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada in major cities in each of those states: Phoenix, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Las Vegas, respectively. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Watch: What to expect at Biden’s first State of the Union

Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday at a time when he is juggling multiple crises. Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. is still seeing hundreds of people day each day die from COVID-19, and inflation remains a major concern that could only worsen with the fallout of the conflict in Europe.

The president and top administration officials will all fan out across the country in the days after the State of the Union to promote Democrats’ agenda, focusing on the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure laws and efforts to lower costs for families. Biden will be in Wisconsin, Vice President Harris will travel to North Carolina and first lady Jill Biden will head out west for a series of stops.

“Democrats need to be laser-focused on talking about our massive economic victories throughout President Biden’s first year in office,” former Obama administration Labor Secretary Tom Perez said in a statement. “President Biden entered office with massive challenges caused by the pandemic. But thanks to the responsible leadership of the Biden administration, we are on a path to the fastest, strongest, recovery we’ve ever seen.”

WGNO

Zulu Ball 2022

The Zulu Coronation Ball attracts thousands to New Orleans' Convention Center, as one of the largest formal celebration gatherings of African Americans in the country.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Chronicle

Post-ABC poll finds a deeply pessimistic nation, worried about the economy and Biden's leadership

President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday to a deeply pessimistic nation, one that largely sees the economy worsening under his watch, disapproves of his leadership on key issues and currently prefers that Republicans control Congress after the November elections, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
