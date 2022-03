This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Locket, the app that went viral on TikTok in the beginning of January, now ranks among the top free apps on the Apple app store. It works by using the iOS widget feature — by adding your friends via their phone numbers, you can then take and share pictures that will appear on the home screens of their iPhones.

