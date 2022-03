The Cleveland Cavaliers began the All-Star break held at their own Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as arguably the most positive surprise of the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland has hit somewhat of a late-winter swoon, though, and has dropped five of six games heading into Friday's matchup at the Philadelphia 76ers. However, it was something that happened during the Cavaliers' 119-98 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening that generated buzz ahead of the weekend.

