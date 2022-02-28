ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pop-up at Stanley Marketplace

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJump in a clawfoot bathtub with friends, get your groove on in a 70s-era living room, float among the clouds, or swing in a sea of flamingos. It’s all part of Selfie@Stanley, a pop-up immersive installation at the Stanley Marketplace. Created by two Central Park moms, it features more than 25...

Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Handsome Brass Accents and a Fun Tile Backsplash Bring this Dated Philly Kitchen Back to Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cleveland Scene

Photos From The BOK Door Pop Up

During All Star Weekend, Reebok opened The BOK Door -- a pop-up celebration of both the past and a look forward to the future of the shoemaker.
LIFESTYLE
CultureMap Houston

Andy Warhol's iconic snapshots pop up in new downtown exhibition

Eccentric, edgy, and weirdly prophetic, Andy Warhol is one of the most celebrated artists in modern history. The man who helped found the Pop Art movement and who’s famous for lines such as, “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes,” is even more famous for iconic images of celebrities and those Campbell’s soup cans and other unmistakable pieces of American consumer culture.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Visit 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' pop-up

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It's the coffee collab SoCal definitely needed. Sip & Sonder, a coffee shop in Inglewood, is teaming up with Disney+ for a special installation in preparation for the premiere of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." The installation features the iconic couch seen in the animated series where patrons can sip a good cup of coffee, snap some pictures and reminisce about The Proud Family.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Reading Eagle

The Giant Company enhances its online offerings

CARLISLE — The GIANT Company has introduced a couple of enhancements to its online grocery offerings — geared for Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct customers who choose to pick up their groceries at the store. The company announced this week it has eliminated the order minimum and...
CARLISLE, PA
Jeryl Brunner

A New York NFT Pop Up Gallery Merges Live And Virtual Worlds

Daniela Ciocca always had a fierce passion for giving back. When she was little she loved giving away her toys. “Whatever I had, I happily gifted to my neighborhood friends when we played together outside,” says Ciocca who spent fifteen years in finance working with multiple hedge funds. In 2019, she left asset management to pursue crypto-trading full-time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Support shopping small at the Winter ‘Pop-Up’ Market

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WRBE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County business hosted a pop-up market to support shopping small. Social Le’air Boutique in Exeter turns into an event space every weekend for small businesses. This weekend they held their ‘Winter Pop-Up Market.’ Several businesses participated and owners say it’s a good way to promote what they do. […]
EXETER, PA
pymnts

Whole Foods Wants to Accelerate Local Brands

Whole Foods Market has begun taking applications for its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program, designed to mentor local food brands. The program, which kicks off Tuesday (March 1), offers mentorships from the company’s exports, education for small and emerging producers and the possibility of financial support. In addition, select producers will see their products placed on the shelves of their hometown’s Whole Foods stores, the Amazon-owned company said on its website.
EDUCATION
WWD

GSTQ Opens Pop-up on Mercer Street in SoHo

Click here to read the full article. GSTQ, a direct-to-consumer lifestyle and apparel brand founded last year by Dany Garcia, chairwoman of The Garcia Cos., is expanding into brick-and-mortar. The brand will open a 2,500-square-foot pop-up shop at 149 Mercer Street in New York on Thursday and remain open until March 19.More from WWDDhruv Kapoor RTW Fall 2022ATXV RTW Fall 2022Tu Lizé RTW Fall 2022 The shop was designed by LonDell Wright for W2 Creative Solutions; floral installations are by Flower Bodega, and there’s a photo series installation by Jennifer Jonson of Jenphoto. At the back of the store is a sunken...
RETAIL
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN
Time Out Global

A famous Florentine Osteria is popping up in SoHo

We could all use a trip to Italy this winter, but a flight to Tuscany may not be in the cards. Luckily for us Italiaphiles, a small taste of Florence is popping up in SoHo for the month of March!. A Florentian osteria just steps from the Ponte Vecchio, Osteria...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Jacquemus Unveils New 24/24 Pop-Up in Milan

Earlier this month, Simon Porte Jacquemus announced that he would open a pop-up location in Milan, following his buzzy all-pink space in Paris. The designer has finally unveiled images of the temporary 24/24 store, wrapped in all-white this time around. “We are opening our new boutique in Milan, all in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Brittany Anas

A Lego-inspired pop-up bar comes to Denver

The Block Bar coming to Denver will have more than one million blocks.Hidden. (Denver, Colo) Call it a block party: For those who like to drink a cocktail while building Lego robots and castles, the perfect pop-up bar experience is coming to the Denver area.
DENVER, CO
WWD

Kendra Scott Launches Direct-Selling Platform for Female Entrepreneurs

Click here to read the full article. Kendra Scott is testing a new way to increase brand awareness in markets where it does not have a strong retail presence. The Direct Retail by Kendra Scott program has launched in a sort of beta mode, and empowers local entrepreneurs to sell directly to shoppers in their communities via events, social media and one-on-one relationships. Think of it as the modern equivalent of a Tupperware party.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedRoyal Wedding Tiaras in History “I’m still very bullish on retail, but we always put...
SMALL BUSINESS
TheSpoon

GourmetNFT Want to Help Culinary Creators Monetize Recipes & Food Experiences Using NFTs

The tried-and-true cookbook is dead. Long live the fractional cookbook. The movement toward secure, one-of-a-kind recipes and food experiences are fueled by advances and acceptance of the technology surrounding Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). It could be a way to move beyond one-dimensional food presentations and feed the growing number of foodies who want more bells and whistles in their gourmet interactions. And then, there are chefs, who, faced with shrinking margins and the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses, are always on the hunt for new revenue streams.
RECIPES
Vogue Magazine

The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology

The Collection of Fondazione MAST, the only reference center in the world for photography of industry and work, counts more than 6000 images and videos by famous artists and expert photographers, as well as a vast selection of photo albums by unknown artists. For the first time, the exhibition The MAST Collection – A Visual Alphabet of Industry, Work and Technology, curated by Urs Stahel, put on view the works selected from the Foundation's Collection: over 500 images including photographs, albums, and videos from 200 great Italian and international photographers, as well as anonymous artists, which occupy all of MAST's exhibition areas. These iconic images from famous artists from all over the world, lesser known or unknown photographers, and finalists in the MAST Photography Grant on Industry and Work, visually testify to the history of the world of industry and of work.
VISUAL ART
The Berrics Canteen

Watch The Heart Supply’s ‘Xala Grand Opening’ Video Here

The Heart Supply has uploaded an edit of its Xala With Heart park’s grand opening, located south of Riviera Nayarit in Mexico. Rooted in a strong local skating community, the Town of Xala provides young people with a base to learn from skaters from around the world, while also creating an inclusive environment. This collaboration brings these two unique concepts together to launch a new era of positive societal change.
AMERICAS

