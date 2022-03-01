ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia’s factory activity grows but Ukraine crisis clouds outlook

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factories sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the coronavirus was having less of an impact of business, but the Ukraine crisis has rapidly emerged as a fresh risk that could disrupt supply chains and worsen cost pressures. Strong international sanctions against...

Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
International Business Times

Japan's Factory Output Hit By Car Production Cuts, Ukraine Crisis Adds To Risks

Japan's factory output shrank for the second month in January as the auto sector grappled with production suspensions due to the pandemic, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifying pressure on an economy facing the risk of a contraction. Even before the Ukraine crisis erupted, factories in the world's third-largest economy...
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
