This Week in 1997 – 25 years ago: Alexandria-based Rural Cellular Corporation received high praise from financial analysts in a business section of the Star Tribune. The analysts predicted that the wireless communication company’s stock will appreciate by 40% over the next 12 months as it moves into new markets and new technology in a rapidly expanding field. Rural Cellular, which markets its services under the name Cellular 2000, went public in February 1996 at $10 a share. It closed on Feb. 14 at $14 a share.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO